elena_zhevlakova

письменные переводы в паре русский-английский

My name is Elena and I'm a professional translator. I have translated articles, documents, posts, transcribed videos with medicine, ecological and psychological content. I have an ecological and biological background and additionally have graduated in linguistic and translation science. Moreover, I have been studying psychology for a few years and have some expertise in that field. I can translate texts that refer to medicine, ecology, and psychology from English to Russian and vice-versa. My translations are accurate, clear, and I do my best to make them natural and enjoyable to read.