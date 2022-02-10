elizabethree

Елизавета Набойченко elizabethree

 
24 года
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Была
3 года назад
All my work for u.

My name's Elizabeth. I graduated with honors course "Photoshop + Illustrator" and i was learn on course "UI\UX design". I'm doing for you icons, isomatric illustration, typograpfy, banners, landing page, tech. design, website design and adaptives for them. A can use Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Figma, Ligthroom.

Портфолио