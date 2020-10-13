ellinadmitrenko1

Manual QA Engineer/Mobile app testing

Solution-oriented QA Engineer with knowledge and experience in a multitude of software testing techniques, test execution, result analysis, technical support.

Responsibilities:

- REST and SOAP APIs testing w/ Postman, SoapUI;

- Mobile app testing in IOS/Android, manual testing of mobile applications, games at various stages of development;

- Performing Functional, Smoke, Regression, UAT, Installation, localization, in-app purchase, integration with social networks, usability testing;

- Experience with Agile/Scrum software development projects;

- Working with SQL databases (MySQL, SQLite), Performing SQL queries to verify GUI front-end results and to extract and manipulate data to satisfy test cases/requirements;

- Working with IIS/WWS;

- Working with Linux/Windows Command Lines,- Testing MSDK on React Native;

- Working with WMfirmwares and Remote Servers;

- Writing test cases, test scenarios, preparing test data based on functional specifications;

- Development of Test Plans specifying testing overview, testing approach, testing strategy;- Defect tracking and management in VS, Jira, Github;

- Actively involved with SCRUM, sprint meetings, managing product backlogs, removing obstracles to progress, re-allocating resources where necessary, prioritizing and review milestones and accomplishments

- Preparing release documentation before releasing to production, writing release anniuncements and sending release letters to PM;

Software tools:

- Android Studio, XCode, ITools, Command lines - for capturing logs and analyzing errors, crashes;

- Firebase Crashlytics for analyzing crashes and events;

- Elasticsearch/Kibana - for lookind at application logs;

- VS, TestRail - for building test scenarios, creating and managing test plans, doing regression testing and analyzing results;

- MySQL, SQLite - for working with databases, performing queries to extract data;

- Jira, Github, VS, Asana - bug tracking, project managing systems;