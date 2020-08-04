elzbth_semeniuk

Елизавета elzbth_semeniukelzbth_semeniuk
23 годаУкраина/Киев
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Была
3 года назад
Computer Science Student
- UI/UX Designer (soft: Figma, Photoshop, Axure)
- Math teacher for elementary and high school students
- Student at T.Shevchenko National University, Faculty of Cybernetics
If you interesred in сooperation, contact me for further information and i`ll send you my CV.
Если вы заинтересованы в сотрудничестве, свяжитесь со мной и я отправлю вам резюме.
Telegram: @hieveryonegotohell