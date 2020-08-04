elzbth_semeniuk

Computer Science Student

- UI/UX Designer (soft: Figma, Photoshop, Axure)

- Math teacher for elementary and high school students 

- Student at T.Shevchenko National University, Faculty of Cybernetics

If you interesred in сooperation, contact me for further information and i`ll send you my CV.

Если вы заинтересованы в сотрудничестве, свяжитесь со мной и я отправлю вам резюме.

LinkedIn profile

Telegram: @hieveryonegotohell

