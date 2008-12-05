Personal Details
Olga Litvinchuk
Kiev
03162, Ukraine
Tel.: 8 044 274 95 50; +38 050 414 78 78
E-mail: [email protected]
Education
2002 – 2007 Kharkov University of Humanities “People’s Ukrainian Academy”
Interpreter’s Department (English, French, Spanish)
Master’s degree (red diploma)
1991-2002 Kharkov school No. 172
Diploma with honours
Professional Experience
2007 – present Zeppelin Ukraine Gmbh
Service and Warranty Administrator
Agricultural Department
Responsible for submitting and further processing of warranty claims, documentary maintenance of service work, customer contracts development, negotiation with foreign suppliers concerning warranty issues
Nov 2006 – Zeppelin Ukraine Gmbh
Dec 2006 Navision softwear implementation project
2-month team work on the implementation of the soft
Responsible for arrangement and delivery of group and personal trainings for employees
Sept – Oct 2006 Zeppelin Ukraine Gmbh
Two-months training period
Translator
Responsible for translation of the technical literature (service
manuals, system operations manuals, etc.), business letters,
contracts translation, etc.
2004-2005 Interpreter’s Department of People’s Ukrainian Academy
Educational Supervisor
Responsible for Department’s documentation and arrangement of the Department’s work
summer 2004 Expert-Plus Employment Agency
One-month training period as an assistant to Employment Agent
Responsible for placing advertisements on the Internet, selecting
CVs from the database, arranging trainings for the customers of the
agency
Skills
IT Excel, Word, Access, PowerPoint, Access, Internet, Fine
Reader, Navision
Languages Fluent English; basic French, Spanish
Additional Information
Business letter writing in English, French
Blind typing method (English, Russian)
Contracts development (English, Ukrainian, Russian)
Soft skills Perfect confidence and communication skills
Constant desire to learn
Search for personal fulfillment
References Available on request
