Personal Details

Olga Litvinchuk

Kiev

03162, Ukraine

Tel.: 8 044 274 95 50; +38 050 414 78 78

E-mail: [email protected]

Education

2002 – 2007 Kharkov University of Humanities “People’s Ukrainian Academy”

Interpreter’s Department (English, French, Spanish)

Master’s degree (red diploma)

1991-2002 Kharkov school No. 172

Diploma with honours

Professional Experience

2007 – present Zeppelin Ukraine Gmbh

Service and Warranty Administrator

Agricultural Department

Responsible for submitting and further processing of warranty claims, documentary maintenance of service work, customer contracts development, negotiation with foreign suppliers concerning warranty issues

Nov 2006 – Zeppelin Ukraine Gmbh

Dec 2006 Navision softwear implementation project

2-month team work on the implementation of the soft

Responsible for arrangement and delivery of group and personal trainings for employees

Sept – Oct 2006 Zeppelin Ukraine Gmbh

Two-months training period

Translator

Responsible for translation of the technical literature (service

manuals, system operations manuals, etc.), business letters,

contracts translation, etc.

2004-2005 Interpreter’s Department of People’s Ukrainian Academy

Educational Supervisor

Responsible for Department’s documentation and arrangement of the Department’s work

summer 2004 Expert-Plus Employment Agency

One-month training period as an assistant to Employment Agent

Responsible for placing advertisements on the Internet, selecting

CVs from the database, arranging trainings for the customers of the

agency

Skills

IT Excel, Word, Access, PowerPoint, Access, Internet, Fine

Reader, Navision

Languages Fluent English; basic French, Spanish

Additional Information

Business letter writing in English, French

Blind typing method (English, Russian)

Contracts development (English, Ukrainian, Russian)

Soft skills Perfect confidence and communication skills

Constant desire to learn

Search for personal fulfillment

References Available on request