Системный администратор Linux/Unix,Сетевой администратор Cisco

Summary

Extensive experience in installation, maintaining and troubleshooting of Linux servers.

Experience with Cisco routing and switching.

Experience with LAN and WAN networks implementation.

Monitoring and backup experience.

Strong knowledge of data center design

Technical Experience

1. UNIX systems administration

1. Linux, FreeBSD – installation, configuration and administration of local and remote servers

2. HTTP: Apache, Nginx

3. FTP: ProFTPd and vsFTPd servers

4. Mail: Exim, Dovecot, Spamassassin

5. Backup: tar+sh scripting , Bacula

6. Security: Iptables, Ipfw firewalls,pf

7. Databases:Mysql

8. Monitoring: Nagios, rrdtool,Nedi, SNMP

9. Other: Openvpn, IPSEC,SVN

2. Networking Skills

1. Working experience with Cisco routers and switches.

2. Working experience with xDSL equipment: Zyxel, Corecess DSLAMs

3. Skills and knowledge in TCP/IP

4. Routing: Static Routing, RIPv1, RIPv2, OSPF, BGPv4, MPLS, MPLS L2/L3 VPNs

5. Switching:VTP, STP, RSTP, VLANs, Trunking, Etherchannels, EVC

6. Various Features & Services:NAT, SYSLOG, CDP, TFTP management, access lists

3. Programming

1. Shell scripting: bash,sh

2. Web:PHP,HTML