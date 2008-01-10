Victor Kaminsky

Date of birth: 18.02.1980

Contact information:

Mobile phone: +38(063)738-63-53

e-mail: [email protected]

ICQ: 111603865

Skype: esef2006

Education:

1997- 2002 гг. Vinnitsa state technical university

Faculty of information technologies and computer engineering. Department of applied mathematics and computing systems.

Qualification: Software Development Engineer

Main skills:

• Java

o J2EE, JSP, Servlets, JSTL, Hibernate, Spring, OJB, Struts, aspectj, ANT.

o J2SE, J2ME(Nokia S40, S60, Sony Ericsson, Siemens, Samsung, Motorola, Sharp phones I-JADE platform, network programming)

• C++

o WinAPI, MFC, WTL, COM(basic knowledge), STL

• Knowledge of algorithms and numeric methods

• Win32

• Delphi

o VCL, multithreading, SOAP, CP/IP, NETBIOS protocols

• Version control systems: CVS, Subversion, Source Safe, Star Team,

Team Coherence

Spoken languages: english, russian, ukrainian

Work experience:

June 2006 – Present moment

Luxoft Company, Kyiv

Application for monitoring using of resources (gas, water, electricity etc) for chemical company BASF.

Used technologies and tools: jsp, struts, hibernate, ant, junit, spring, aspectj.

DBMS: Oracle

February 2006 – June 2006

Ciklum Company, Kyiv

Developing application Virtual Phone – mobile phone personal web storage , that allow to backup Contacts, Calendar and Notes from mobile phone to the web-site and back,

manage Contacts, Calendar and Notes over Web-interface. If phone is lost or damaged you can easily recover your Contacts, Calendar and Notes from VirtualPhone server. Also allow easily backup mobile phone Multimedia Content (pictures, video, games, etc) to the VirtualPhone and back and easily share content with friends, sending them pictures, sounds or other files using web-interface.

Used technologies and tools: jsp, struts, jstl, ojb, ant, junit.

DBMS: Oracle

October 2004 – February 2006

Newground company, Kyiv(www.newground.com.ua)

Mobile phone games development

• Tutenstein Game about adventures of little mummy. (Based on popular cartoon).

• Different fortune-telling games pack (I-Ching, Taro cards, Runes guessing)

• Pacman - remake of popular classic game

• AquaRaceII – aqua scooter race simulator

• Fishing – fishing simulator

• Herculeses – “Strongman” games simulator

May 2004 – October 2004

Softline Company, Kyiv

Took part in developing following projects (Development of business-logic and web-interface):

• Web-portal for state tender auctions

• Web-portal for committee of Ukrainian nuclear energy.

• Web-portal for Ukrainian employment center.

Used technologies and tools: j2se, jsp, java servlets, jstl, ojb, ant, junit , soap.

DBMS: Oracle, PostgreSQL

October 2003 – May 2004.

DDLabs(KSE) Company, Kyiv

Took part in developing following projects

• “Rabbit Bunny” game (based on popular cartoon with the same name). The game consists of four parts with completely different game logic for each one and a level editor.

Used technologies: J2SE, Swing, J2ME

• Revision of Dealer Advance project– Internet car selling, solution.

This project consists of two parts – Win32 client written and Linux server (both were written on C++).

Added e-mail car buying requests processing (both in plain text and structured XML format).

Developed client part of software.

Modified communication protocol

Used technologies: C++, MFC.

DBMS: MS SQL Server

• Real time conference system IKIMBO Agenda

Developed internal logic and the Web interface of the system.

Developed unit tests (based on Junitand stress tests harnesses.

Used technologies and tools: JSP, Java Servlets, J2EE, XML/XSL, JBoss, JUnit, Ant.

DBMS:MS SQL server;

February 2003 – May 2003

Freelancer

Development series of mobile phone games:

• Mickey Run - 2D Arcade

• Golf game simulator

• Economical simulator Dope Wars (drug wars in New York)

March 2001 - October 2003

CMS(Unitech)

Company, Vinnitsa

Took part in developing following projects

• Game Portal collection of different classic games(checkers, Othello, Rendzu, pocker and so on) with ability to play with man or with computer AI.

• AirIM Gateway –intermediate server to use MSN, Yahoo, AOL, ICQ instant messaging servers from mobile phone. Server communicates with messaging servers via their specific protocols, but uses unified protocol in communication with mobile phone clients.

Developed following protocols

• WAP client for mobile phones

• J2ME client for mobile phones

• Developed server part functionality, implementation of MSN, Yahoo, AOL protocols.

• MSN, Yahoo, AOL servers emulators

Used technologies: J2SE, J2ME

• IM&M Messenger - messaging client that supports connection to MSN, Yahoo, AOL and ICQ servers, and connection by own protocol.

Developed MSN, Yahoo protocols. Developing UI and core program logic.

Used technologies: C++, COM, WTL.

• OpenField – Internet booking system. Developed different controls and screen forms.

Used technologies: C++, COM, WTL.

• L&H Powerscribe Internalization – medical report creation system with voice recognition ability. Giving ability to work in any language simply by adding dynamic link library, containing language-depended resources.

Used technologies: Visual C++, Visual Basic, MS SQL