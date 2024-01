переводчик с английского на русский

Evgeny Marusik

objective: a position as English-Russian translator

or Russian proof-reader

Wroclaw, Poland

tel: +48698044255

email: [email protected]

skype: esmarusik

www.RussianEnglishtranslator.webs.com

Date of birth: 21.02.1976

Professional Profile

Over 15 years experience of translating contracts, company charters, business letters, technical manuals, websites, and other types of documents from English into Russian, and from Russian into English. I have also some experience of translating from German and French into Russian.

Education, Honors, and Certifications

Higher education

Krasnoyarsk Teachers’ Training University, 1998

Foreign Languages Faculty

teacher of English and German, diploma with excellence

Language proficiency

Russian: mother tongue

English: Cambridge Certificate of Advanced English (CAE), Level C2, 2012

Professional development

Master Teacher Certificate, Krasnoyarsk Teacher Professional Development Institute, 2000

Certificate in Modern Technologies of Distance Education, Krasnoyarsk State Technical University, 2001

Computer Skills

Microsoft Windows®, Microsoft Office, Internet, email, HTML, ABBYY Lingvo, TRADOS

Employment

2000 – 2003 Translation Agency “Ace Translation”, Krasnoyarsk

English and German translator, part-time

2001 – 2004 Translation Agency “Na Smolenskoy”, Moscow

English and French translator, part-time

2004 – 2012 Language Center “Diamond”, Krasnoyarsk

English, German, and French translator, owner

Voluntary work:

Participation in translating from English into Russian the following websites: www.karmapa.org (its Russian version is www.karmapa.ru), http://europe-center.org/ec-blog/ru/

Referees that can recommend me

Alderly Neftegaz Ltd., Moscow Artur Knyazkov +7(985) 7736968, [email protected]

Wood Import Enterprise, Jordan El Shava Rashit +962795997070

Publishing House Offset, Krasnoyarsk Boris Targonskiy +7 (391) 2966420

Translation Agency “Na Smolenskoy”, Moscow Alexander Deryagin [email protected]

Translation Agency “Ace Translation”, Krasnoyarsk Anton Pishchur www.facebook.com/pishchour