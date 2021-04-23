excelrtuhin

skymarketing in islalmabad Campaign

Sarrià de Barcelona, ​​a residential neighborhood of excellence

The residential neighborhood par excellence in the city is characterized by a high quality of life and good

communications. The current Sarrià de Barcelona maintains the traditional

essence mixed with neighbors who come to stay. Past and present meet in its

streets.

Tour of the old Sarrià

Life in Sarrià de Barcelona

Clinics, universities and diplomacy

Sharing the district with, Sarrià preserves the aftertaste of tradition. Being the, in 1921, is one of the reasons.

Longtime neighbors, symbolic buildings and streets with history mark its personality and make it preserve its essence. The pride

of Sarrià is the sum of all this, together with being known among the most prosperous neighborhoods in the city .

Carrer Major de Sarrià is one of the main streets of the neighborhood

Charming corners a few meters from majestic passages .

The center of Sarrià moves around its old nucleus, full of places that maintain the essence of the life of the neighborhood . A central market, a busy street or a tapas bar are examples of this authentic

spirit.

Tour of the old Sarrià

As picturesque as it is elegant and leisurely, the Sarrià neighborhood is one of the largest in Barcelona. Known for its residential character and quiet atmosphere , the neighborhood has much more for those who dare to live it and not just visit it. Streets with history

and charming passages .

The center of the neighborhood is made up of the Plaza de Sarrià and its main street, Major de Sarrià . It is a street full of shops, restaurants and bars. The old town of Sarriá

still retains the charm of its historic area, especially around the Church of Sant Vicenç and Calle Major itself.

The Parroquia de San Vicente de Sarriá is a millenary church dating from the 10th century

Its traditional architecture has the beloved Sarrià Market and the usual shops . Around it the modernist summer houses that gave great splendor to the city's

bourgeoisie.

The Sarrià Market is one of the most vital places in the neighborhood

Down the hill is another residential neighborhood, Sant Gervasi de Cassoles , bounded between the charming Gracia neighborhood , the tree-lined Avenida Diagonal and the noisy Ronda General Miter . Those are the limits of old Sarriá.

Life in the Sarrià of Barcelona

The most intense life in Sarrià is concentrated in the Calle Mayor de Sarrià . Between shops, restaurants and a cafeteria it gives the impression of being in a town where everyone knows each other. The

people are friendly and hospitable.

Hospitality , kindness and familiarity survive in the environment. Being part of it as just another neighbor makes you

share the Sarriense lifestyle with daily habits such as queuing to buy, strolling through its streets or sharing a coffee in any of its

corners.

The possibilities are diverse, between excellent restaurants of traditional cuisine, avant-garde and author. To this are added cozy bars and cafes where they meet each other to catch up on the neighborhood.

One of the places that retain the character of the Sarrià district of Barcelona is the restaurant El Vell Sarriá (C / Major de Sarrià, 93), known for its fantastic rice dishes. So is the Foix de Sarriá Pastry Shop (C / Major de Sarrià, 57) which delights all the people of Barcelona. Although the most famous is a simple

neighborhood bar that has created a school, Tomás.

The well-known and unmistakable restaurant Vell Sarrià prepares one of the best rice dishes in Barcelona

The Bar Tomás (Street Major de Sarria, 52) is a modest neighborhood bar with almost a century of history has enchanted

locals and visitors. A symbol of Catalan tapas without discussion. The Wall Street Journal , dedicated a memorable article to him in 2008. And in it he pointed to Tomás as one of the five best

places in Spain to eat patatas bravas.

Entrance to the mythical Bar Tomás de Sarrià where neighbors meet together with famous people from Barcelona

In a world of haute cuisine , this simple bar deserves a tribute. To discover the Bar Tomás is to know a

place with the tastiest charm in Sarriá. They have frequented it from

entire generations of university students to neighbors from all over Barcelona.

Clinics, universities and diplomacy

The business fabric of Sarrià is very present in the areas of health and education . And it is that in the past, many centers looked for healthy airs for their patients. And

the more they got away from the dense walled city, the more they gained in

health and epidemic prevention.

Image of the building of the prestigious Teknon Medical Center, one of the most important in Sarrià

At that time most sanitariums and clinics were linked to religious orders. And that is why they took advantage of the land in Sarrià and Sant Gervasi , since there was no monastic space in Barcelona.

That is the reason why this area contains a score of clinics and hospitals , in addition to two hundred private medical centers . The area becomes very active during business hours. In contrast to the tranquility that it enjoys during the nights and

weekends.

In turn, this neighborhood is characterized by having some of the best educational centers in the city , including historic schools and international colleges . We also find recognized prestigious universities such as the Ramon Llull University , which has its rector's office here.

Ramon Llull University building in Sarrià, a center that has grown in parallel with the neighborhood

Equally important is diplomatic and consulting activity . Along with the Eixample , this area concentrates 80% of consulates and foreign delegations in Barcelona. And in addition, it is the focus of other organizations such as

chambers of commerce, business promotion centers, official colleges and

departments of the Public Administration.

El Sarrià de Barcelona is, without a doubt, one of the neighborhoods that has best known how to preserve a spirit with more than 10 centuries of history .

