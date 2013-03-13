3 years of experience in mobile development for android/blackberry platform

I have 3 years of experience in mobile development. My resume contains projects for Android and Blackberry platforms based on next functionality:

- SMS clients, Geo-location projects, Services for mobile operators, Logic games

Also I have spoken and written English, and hold meetings with customer via Skype.

Here are links on projects in Google Play and Blackberry AppWorld. I took part in development of these projects.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pearmobile.fouronthefarm&hl=ru

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.glympse.android.glympse&hl=ru

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.karmic.bubblelines&feature=search_result#?t=W251bGwsMSwxLDEsImNvbS5rYXJtaWMuYnViYmxlbGluZXMiXQ..

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.scothosts.apps.livesport&feature=search_result#?t=W251bGwsMSwxLDEsImNvbS5zY290aG9zdHMuYXBwcy5saXZlc3BvcnQiXQ..

http://appworld.blackberry.com/webstore/content/49222/?lang=en

http://beeline.blackberry.com/