I've been practicing computer graphics of different kinds (2D/web-design, 3D) for 7 years. Mastering the following graphical software - Photoshop, 3D MAX - I also use other graphical software such as Corel, additional applications for 3D modeling.

I worked in the web-design studio for 5 years and there created designs, making-up, programmed for web including developing of databases. And at the same time I worked at different distant projects. I'm skillful at the following technologies: HTML/DHTML/XML; JavaScript/PHP/mySQL and also familiar with asp & flash technologies. For last 4 years I have been working in Apycom Software, developed JavaScript/DHTML/Delphi projects.

I've some experience in design of printed output and making TV ads (software: 3D MAX, Premiere, After Effects). Besides, I know the supplementary information from the graphical theory: the process of drawing/creating a 2D/3D object, algorithms, color models and other aspects.

In spite of the fact that web-design and web-programming is my primary specialization now, I also occupy myself with programming of the applications for Windows. I'm proficient in Borland Delphi. I'm familiar with OpenGL/COM(ActiveX, OLE) technologies.

I have additional knowledge in bases of C/Assembler, net-technologies and hardware.

----

.::Изящество, красота и вкус::.