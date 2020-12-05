Petro

Date of birth: January 26, 1991

Region: Ternopil

Photographer,retoucher, photo editor, color correction

Information

I am an absolute self-taught. All my skills aremy own perseverance and perseverance towards goals. My knowledge is limited by

my mistakes and work on them. My most important skill never give up. This gives

me the opportunity to be flexible in any kind of creativity, as well as fast

learning, even without a mentor.

Experience

Photographer

2015 -2020

https://www.instagram.com/ppzasidko

Photographer-retoucher, color corrector

2017 – 2020

Language skills

English - Beginner (A1)

German - is basic

Russian - is good

Ukrainian – native

Courses, trainings, certificates

Amlab.me(Kiev)2016

portrait shooting

Lightroom coloring

freyer.ru(online) 2019

Photo processing course

Additional information

Skills:

1) Work with any photographic equipment and accessories; Work withstudio equipment

2) Retouching pictures of any complexity;

- Batch photo processing, color correction, cropping according to therules of composition.

-Removal of defects from theimage: noise, excessive or insufficient brightness; wrong color tone; excessive

or weak contrast; dust or scratches; insufficient sharpness; elimination of

distortions.

-Portrait retouching: workwith the eyes (creating expressiveness and depth of vision); change in hair

color and length; figure correction; removal of "ugly" on the body

(scars, bruises, pimples or scratches, freckles and smoothing wrinkles, etc.);

teeth whitening.

- Structural retouching: creating panoramas and cropping; photomontage(combination of a series of images of one image); work with the composition and

eliminate unnecessary details; appeal to special effects - shadows, textures,

filters, etc .; filling in various signatures, symbols, signs, pointers, etc.

3) Work with programs Adobe Photoshop andAdobe Lightroom

Personal qualities:

creativity, planning your time,

diligence, teamwork,

stress resistance.

Portfolio:

https://www.instagram.com/ppzasidko/

https://www.facebook.com/pzasidko