Petro
Date of birth: January 26, 1991
Region: Ternopil
Photographer,retoucher, photo editor, color correction
Information
I am an absolute self-taught. All my skills aremy own perseverance and perseverance towards goals. My knowledge is limited by
my mistakes and work on them. My most important skill never give up. This gives
me the opportunity to be flexible in any kind of creativity, as well as fast
learning, even without a mentor.
Experience
Photographer
2015 -2020
https://www.instagram.com/ppzasidko
Photographer-retoucher, color corrector
2017 – 2020
Language skills
English - Beginner (A1)
German - is basic
Russian - is good
Ukrainian – native
Courses, trainings, certificates
Amlab.me(Kiev)2016
portrait shooting
Lightroom coloring
freyer.ru(online) 2019
Photo processing course
Additional information
Skills:
1) Work with any photographic equipment and accessories; Work withstudio equipment
2) Retouching pictures of any complexity;
- Batch photo processing, color correction, cropping according to therules of composition.
-Removal of defects from theimage: noise, excessive or insufficient brightness; wrong color tone; excessive
or weak contrast; dust or scratches; insufficient sharpness; elimination of
distortions.
-Portrait retouching: workwith the eyes (creating expressiveness and depth of vision); change in hair
color and length; figure correction; removal of "ugly" on the body
(scars, bruises, pimples or scratches, freckles and smoothing wrinkles, etc.);
teeth whitening.
- Structural retouching: creating panoramas and cropping; photomontage(combination of a series of images of one image); work with the composition and
eliminate unnecessary details; appeal to special effects - shadows, textures,
filters, etc .; filling in various signatures, symbols, signs, pointers, etc.
3) Work with programs Adobe Photoshop andAdobe Lightroom
Personal qualities:
creativity, planning your time,
diligence, teamwork,
stress resistance.
Portfolio:
https://www.instagram.com/ppzasidko/