fitulka_05

Objective: To obtain a position that will enable me to use my strong organizational skills, educational background, and ability to work well with people. To secure a position with a well established organization with a stable environment that will lead to a lasting relationship.
Experience
May 2011 – current time Favia International Dating Club Kiev
Manager of the Kiev branch
• guiding employees in achieving the goals and ambitions of the organization
• Correspondence with foreign clients
• Organization of meetings
• Preparation of financial reports to top management
• Search of new clients and partners
November 2011 – May 2011 Favia International Dating Agency Poltava
Personal assistant to CEO/Translator
• Organization of staff meetings
• Correspondence with foreign clients
• Dealing with contracts and agreements
• Booking tickets, flights, etc
Summer 2010 – November 2010 ABC camp (British language camp)
Poltava
Translator/Interpreter
• Oral translation of meetings
• Written translation
• Dealing with contracts and agreements
• Booking tickets, flights, etc
• Work with children
• Making entertaining programs
Summer 2009 ABC camp (British language camp) Poltava
Translator/Interpreter
• Oral translation of meetings
• Written translation
• Dealing with contracts and agreements
• Booking tickets, flights, etc
2008-2009 Bride.ua (International Marriage Agency) Poltava
Translator/Interpreter
• Dealing with personal correspondence
• Written translation
• Meeting foreign clients
2006-2008 Eldorado Poltava
Shop-assistant
• Increasing of sales to 5%
• Dealing with clients
• Work on the reception
September 2005 – January 2006 Elina Poltava
Work on PC
• Creating a clients database
• Dealing with client
• Accountancy
Education
2009 – 2011 Poltava Law and Economics Institute Poltava
• Department: Foreign languages and translation
• Profession: Translator/Interpreter
• Degree: Master (Diploma with honors)
2005 – 2009 Poltava Law and Economics Institute Poltava
• Department: Foreign languages and translation
• Profession: Translator/Interpreter
• Degree: Bachelor (Diploma with honors)
Language Skills
English (advanced), German (intermediate), Russian (proficient), Ukrainian (native)
Hobbies Reading, music.