fitulka_05

Переводчик английского языка

Objective: To obtain a position that will enable me to use my strong organizational skills, educational background, and ability to work well with people. To secure a position with a well established organization with a stable environment that will lead to a lasting relationship.

Experience

May 2011 – current time Favia International Dating Club Kiev

Manager of the Kiev branch

• guiding employees in achieving the goals and ambitions of the organization

• Correspondence with foreign clients

• Organization of meetings

• Preparation of financial reports to top management

• Search of new clients and partners

November 2011 – May 2011 Favia International Dating Agency Poltava

Personal assistant to CEO/Translator

• Organization of staff meetings

• Correspondence with foreign clients

• Dealing with contracts and agreements

• Booking tickets, flights, etc

Summer 2010 – November 2010 ABC camp (British language camp)

Poltava

Translator/Interpreter

• Oral translation of meetings

• Written translation

• Dealing with contracts and agreements

• Booking tickets, flights, etc

• Work with children

• Making entertaining programs

Summer 2009 ABC camp (British language camp) Poltava

Translator/Interpreter

• Oral translation of meetings

• Written translation

• Dealing with contracts and agreements

• Booking tickets, flights, etc

2008-2009 Bride.ua (International Marriage Agency) Poltava

Translator/Interpreter

• Dealing with personal correspondence

• Written translation

• Meeting foreign clients

2006-2008 Eldorado Poltava

Shop-assistant

• Increasing of sales to 5%

• Dealing with clients

• Work on the reception

September 2005 – January 2006 Elina Poltava

Work on PC

• Creating a clients database

• Dealing with client

• Accountancy

Education

2009 – 2011 Poltava Law and Economics Institute Poltava

• Department: Foreign languages and translation

• Profession: Translator/Interpreter

• Degree: Master (Diploma with honors)

Degree: Master

2005 – 2009 Poltava Law and Economics Institute Poltava

• Department: Foreign languages and translation

• Profession: Translator/Interpreter

• Degree: Bachelor (Diploma with honors)

.

Language Skills

English (advanced), German (intermediate), Russian (proficient), Ukrainian (native)

Hobbies Reading, music.