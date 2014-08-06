Web-developer (PHP, MySQL, JavaScript, jQuery, HTML/CSS)

Опыт работы: 6 лет.

Квалификация:

PHP:

- OOP / procedural

- Usage of 5.3 and 5.5 versions (and earlier)

- Design patterns (MVC, Singleton, Factory, etc)

- XML (DOM, xPath, SimpleXML), cXML, XML-RPC

- E-commerce solutions (OCI, PunchOut, E-ordering)

- Zend, Yii, Drupal, OS-Commerce and other frameworks

JavaScript:

- Unobtrusive approach

- Applying own APIs, plug-ins, frameworks

- Building widgets

- Using AJAX methodology

- jQuery, Scriptaculous frameworks

Databases:

- MySQL, MongoDB databases

- High-load optimization

- Transactions

- Stored procedures

- Designing architecture

General:

- Linux / Unix user

- Markup skills (HTML / CSS)

- Versions control: SVN, Git, Mercurial

- JIRA / Bitbucket

- Project manager and team lead skills

- Time and resource planning

- Communication with customers (including business trips)

- English level: advanced

- Dutch level: elementary (A2)

- German level: basic