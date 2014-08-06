Опыт работы: 6 лет.
Квалификация:
PHP:
- OOP / procedural
- Usage of 5.3 and 5.5 versions (and earlier)
- Design patterns (MVC, Singleton, Factory, etc)
- XML (DOM, xPath, SimpleXML), cXML, XML-RPC
- E-commerce solutions (OCI, PunchOut, E-ordering)
- Zend, Yii, Drupal, OS-Commerce and other frameworks
JavaScript:
- Unobtrusive approach
- Applying own APIs, plug-ins, frameworks
- Building widgets
- Using AJAX methodology
- jQuery, Scriptaculous frameworks
Databases:
- MySQL, MongoDB databases
- High-load optimization
- Transactions
- Stored procedures
- Designing architecture
General:
- Linux / Unix user
- Markup skills (HTML / CSS)
- Versions control: SVN, Git, Mercurial
- JIRA / Bitbucket
- Project manager and team lead skills
- Time and resource planning
- Communication with customers (including business trips)
- English level: advanced
- Dutch level: elementary (A2)
- German level: basic