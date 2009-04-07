foreveralyonka

1) Personal Information
Name: Alena S. Abolishina
Address: 117519, Kirovogradskaya st., 25, flat 53, Moscow, Russia
Cell phone: +79162732171
E-mail: [email protected]
2) Objective
Inside Sales Representative – Russian speaking
Achievements: I`ve been working as a purchase manager for 1 year, so know from my side what a client needs and which points to give most focus towards. Moreover, there is sales department in our company, therefore I know more about sales specification. I used to work in team and so I`m both directed and incapable of managing.
3) Education
01.09.2009-04.07.2014 – Russian State University for the Humanities, Moscow, Russia (International affairs, specialist)
01.09.2012-07.07.2013 – Shanghai University (Modern Chinese, internship)
4) Work experience
• Since 01.09.2013 - Alter Ego Group as a purchase manager. Our company is promotional one and we have been specializing in souvenir products for 18 years. The company has already gained well-deserved place in International market.
• 01.10.2012-01.12.2012 “The Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, Shanghai, China, as an intern
• 01.09.2010-2013 “Donor`s Forum”, Moscow, Russia, as a volunteer
5) Personal
• Language: Russian – native speaker, English – Fluent, Chinese –fluent
• Software skills: Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook
• Hobbies: Sport gymnastics, wakeboarding, traveling , charity
6) References – available upon request