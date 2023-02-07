Frontend developer

My hard-skills:



• HTML / CSS

• JavaScript / TypeScript

• React / Redux

• Sass / Scss / Tailwind

• Gulp / Webpack

• Firebase / GraphQL

• Git (GitHub)





Looking for full time work, maybe with remote or distant work, ready to get new skills and experience.



GitHub: https://github.com/tarantinolj

E-mail: [email protected]





If you're looking for a cool front-end developer, you'll have to wait a couple of years. However, you have an excellent opportunity to take part in such formation right now observing this transformation from junior to senior or even much more personally.



My interests were always about computers. But a software development seemed to me like some kind of magic, so I didn`t dare to even touch it.



Many years ago I was hired in a printing office with about zero knowledges of processes but with interests in graphics. Soon I became a valuable specialist and started mentoring students and consulting people from the industry. Then I thought: "If I have learned all this with not so much efforts, then I should try myself in development". And chose frontend.