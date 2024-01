Переводчик английского языка

CV

EnglishRussian Translator/Interpreter

Galina Kulikova

Stary Oskol, Belgorod Region.

309530, Russian Federation

E-mail: [email protected]

Technical Interpreter/Translator (EnglishRussian)

Specialization: Oral and written translation/interpretation

Working with a lot of foreign companies in projects/negotiations/erection/business trips (Midrex, Danieli, Concast, AMI, Tamini, QUAD, Siemens, SMS Mevac, etc.) in the area of metallurgy, steel making, production technology, equipment specifications, customs documentation, contracts, user and operation manuals, mechanics, electrics (equipment), industrial automation, various kinds of certificates

Educational Background

Translator-and-Staff Assistant Certificate, High School courses, Stary Oskol, Russia (1999)

Teaching Diploma, English and French languages, Voronezh State University, Voronezh, Russia (2003), International Policy Studies

Medical Certificate (liable to service), Voronezh State University, Voronezh, Russia (2001)

Italian language courses participant, Voronezh State University, Voronezh, Russia (2001 - 2003)

Independent learning of Italian language, (2003)

Experience

Professional language oriented secondary school No.12 (09.2003-11.2004): teaching English for all ages.

Geological college (GRT) (01.2004-06.2004): teaching English

Electric steel works (11.2004-…): English-Russian translator/interpreter

Expertise

• Native Russian speaker

• Fluent in English

• Computer professional user

• University education in English and French

• Italian language (basic)

Resources

• Hardware: Pentium IV, Windows XP, printer.

• Software: Microsoft Word 2000 (Russian), Microsoft Office 2000

• Dictionaries/Electronic Dictionaries: English-Russian Metallurgical Dictionary, English-Russian Economical Dictionary, Contracts and Business Correspondence, Technical Encyclopedia, Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, Oxford Dictionary, Wikipedia, Multitran, Lingvo 12, Britannica, etc.

Past Translations (excerpt)

• Translation of contracts, related correspondence between companies EnglishRussian

• Translation of customs documentation (packing lists, invoices, certificates of origin, quality, etc.) EnglishRussian

• Translation of Operating manuals for various kinds of equipment, EnglishRussian,

• Translation of Technical specifications, technical proposals, invitation letters, technical requirements, minutes, guarantee agreements, different kinds of acts (Final Acceptance Test Act, etc.), parts’ lists, EnglishRussian

• Translation of invitation letters, fax messages, EnglishRussian

• Translation of Technical Standards, English-Russian

• Translation of Advertising Prospectus, English-Russian etc.

• 180,000 words a month freelance technical translation for agencies in Russia.