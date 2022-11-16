Full-Stack Developer
Language: English, Ukrainian
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-komissarov-858a4b5b/
Professional summary
I have over 12 years experience in Web, Mobile, Back-end and Front-end development.
Also have experience in team leading cross-functional (Developers, QA, Designers, Promotions) teams.
Communication with international customers and team members.
Responsible team player, strong communication skills, fast learned and goal-oriented.
Back-End
TypeScript - 3 years
NodeJS - 3 years
Express - 3 years
MongoDb - 7 years
MySql - 5 years
PHP - 12 years
Front-End
TypeScript - 3 years
Angular 2+ - 5 years
Bootstrap - 10 years
Ionic - 5 years
SASS - 5 years
React Native - 2 years
Management
Communication management
Specification and Requirement management
Reporting
Arranging meetings with clients
Task management
Code review
Projects estimation
Writing technical documentation
Full-Stack development