PHP-Developer

Full-Stack Developer

Language: English, Ukrainian

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-komissarov-858a4b5b/

Professional summary

I have over 12 years experience in Web, Mobile, Back-end and Front-end development.

Also have experience in team leading cross-functional (Developers, QA, Designers, Promotions) teams.

Communication with international customers and team members.

Responsible team player, strong communication skills, fast learned and goal-oriented.





Back-End

TypeScript - 3 years

NodeJS - 3 years

Express - 3 years

MongoDb - 7 years

MySql - 5 years

PHP - 12 years

Front-End

TypeScript - 3 years

Angular 2+ - 5 years

Bootstrap - 10 years

Ionic - 5 years

SASS - 5 years

React Native - 2 years

Management