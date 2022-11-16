gamler

PHP-Developer

Full-Stack Developer

Language: English, Ukrainian

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-komissarov-858a4b5b/

Professional summary

I have over 12 years experience in Web, Mobile, Back-end and Front-end development. 

Also have experience in team leading cross-functional (Developers, QA, Designers, Promotions) teams. 

Communication with international customers and team members. 

Responsible team player, strong communication skills, fast learned and goal-oriented. 


Back-End

  • TypeScript - 3 years

  • NodeJS - 3 years

  • Express - 3 years

  • MongoDb - 7 years

  • MySql - 5 years

  • PHP - 12 years

Front-End

  • TypeScript - 3 years

  • Angular 2+ - 5 years

  • Bootstrap - 10 years

  • Ionic - 5 years

  • SASS - 5 years

  • React Native - 2 years

Management 

  • Communication management 

  • Specification and Requirement management

  • Reporting 

  • Arranging meetings with clients

  • Task management

  • Code review 

  • Projects estimation

  • Writing technical documentation

  • Full-Stack development

PHPTypeScriptMySQLMongoDBBootstrapReactAngularReact NativeIonicSASSNode.js