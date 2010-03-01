Languages: English - fluent; Russian, Ukrainian - native. Latin - there is nobody to talk already, but active.

E-mail: [email protected]

ICQ: 102 120 606

EXPIRIENCE:

PHP/MySQL - 4 years, last used: 2007

Ajax, XML, XSLT - 2 years, last used: 2007

Python, C/C++ - 2 years, last used: 2007

Ruby, Ruby on Rails - 6 month, last used: 2008

PostgreSQL, ADOdb, SQLite - 2 years, last used: 2007

Unix/Linux administration (Debian stable/unstable) - 2 years

COMPUTING SKILLS:

Web development: PHP (with Smarty + plugins develop), Ruby(with Ruby on Rails), JavaScript, Ajax, Perl, XML, XML-PC, XSLT, SOAP, XHTML.

Web services, portal solutions, CMS, RSS, payment gateways, etc.

Databases and database technologies: Database connectivity, MySQL, PostrgeSQL, ADOdb, SQLite.

System programming: C, C++

Other technologies: Mobile solutions, TCP/IP sockets, etc.

Development process: UML, documentation, version control

PROFESSIONAL EXPIRIENCE:

ITERNIX, Zaporozhye, 03/2007 - now

Web development

Projects:

-) 'Jigyjig' (http://www.jygyjig.com)

Dating site.

Catalogues, CMS, payment gateways.

PHP(Smarty), MySQL, XML, imagemagick.

-) 'Desres'(http://desres.ru)

Presentation site.

PHP(Smarty), MySQL.

-) Blog system.

Common admin panel on any quantity of hosts, with automatic RSS filling and sorting, AdSence.

PHP(Smarty), MySQL, Ajax.

IDE Group, Zaporozhye, 09/2004 - 08/2006

Web development

Web shops and sites, mobile solutions.

Projects:

-) 'Movieglory', 'Nashekino', 'MovieStar', etc.( http://www.movieglory.com/ , http://www.nashekino.net/)

DVD Rental portals. Catalogues, dispatch, CMS, several payment gateways.

PHP(Smarty), MySQL, ADOdb, Pear, XML, C++.

-) 'DVD Rental System','StreamingMediaSolutions', 'DVD Guru', etc. (http://dvdrentalsystem.com/ , http://www.streamingmediasolution.com/)

Presentation sites.

PHP, MySQL, XML.

Remote work, since 2003.

Web development.

-) Portals, presentation sites, web shops, blogs, CMS, single php modules, etc.

