Languages: English - fluent; Russian, Ukrainian - native. Latin - there is nobody to talk already, but active.
E-mail: [email protected]
ICQ: 102 120 606
EXPIRIENCE:
PHP/MySQL - 4 years, last used: 2007
Ajax, XML, XSLT - 2 years, last used: 2007
Python, C/C++ - 2 years, last used: 2007
Ruby, Ruby on Rails - 6 month, last used: 2008
PostgreSQL, ADOdb, SQLite - 2 years, last used: 2007
Unix/Linux administration (Debian stable/unstable) - 2 years
COMPUTING SKILLS:
Web development: PHP (with Smarty + plugins develop), Ruby(with Ruby on Rails), JavaScript, Ajax, Perl, XML, XML-PC, XSLT, SOAP, XHTML.
Web services, portal solutions, CMS, RSS, payment gateways, etc.
Databases and database technologies: Database connectivity, MySQL, PostrgeSQL, ADOdb, SQLite.
System programming: C, C++
Other technologies: Mobile solutions, TCP/IP sockets, etc.
Development process: UML, documentation, version control
PROFESSIONAL EXPIRIENCE:
ITERNIX, Zaporozhye, 03/2007 - now
Web development
Projects:
-) 'Jigyjig' (http://www.jygyjig.com)
Dating site.
Catalogues, CMS, payment gateways.
PHP(Smarty), MySQL, XML, imagemagick.
-) 'Desres'(http://desres.ru)
Presentation site.
PHP(Smarty), MySQL.
-) Blog system.
Common admin panel on any quantity of hosts, with automatic RSS filling and sorting, AdSence.
PHP(Smarty), MySQL, Ajax.
IDE Group, Zaporozhye, 09/2004 - 08/2006
Web development
Web shops and sites, mobile solutions.
Projects:
-) 'Movieglory', 'Nashekino', 'MovieStar', etc.( http://www.movieglory.com/ , http://www.nashekino.net/)
DVD Rental portals. Catalogues, dispatch, CMS, several payment gateways.
PHP(Smarty), MySQL, ADOdb, Pear, XML, C++.
-) 'DVD Rental System','StreamingMediaSolutions', 'DVD Guru', etc. (http://dvdrentalsystem.com/ , http://www.streamingmediasolution.com/)
Presentation sites.
PHP, MySQL, XML.
Remote work, since 2003.
Web development.
-) Portals, presentation sites, web shops, blogs, CMS, single php modules, etc.
