Основная специализация - все виды тестирования программного обеспечения.
Ручное тестирование - функциональное тестирование, проверка совместимости приложений с различными типами и версиями браузеров, тестирование документации, тестирование инсталяции, нагрузочное тестирование и т.д. Регистрация багов в программах сопровождающих проект.
Автоматизированное тестирование - написание скриптов для функционального, нагрузочного тестирование.
Тестирование GUI.
Опыт работ:
09.2008 - …
Company “Epam” - software testing engineer.
Carried out duties:
• testing the software of devices;
• writing bug about the found defects in the software;
• writing Test Cases, Check lists, test plan.
• regressive testing
• interface testing
• DB testing
• Writing auto-test
01.2008 – 09.2008
Company “Softline” software testing engineer.
Carried out duties:
• testing the software of devices;
• writing bug about the found defects in the software;
• Writing Test Cases, Check lists.
• Regressive testing
• Interface testing
02.2007 – 12.2007
Company “CPS” Test engineer.
Carried out duties:
• testing the software of devices;
• writing bug about the found defects in the software;
• Writing Test Cases, Check lists.
• Regressive testing
• Interface testing
• programming of devices;
• a writing of the technical literature;
• repair of malfunctions;
• consultation of experts;
• consultation of clients;
• realization of improvements of projects.
07.2006 -10.2006
Open Company "RCS" the manager of the project of telemetry.
Carried out duties:
• planning of the working day;
• documentation conducting;
• that support of clients;
• the organization of exhibitions;
• the advertising organization;