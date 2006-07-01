Основная специализация - все виды тестирования программного обеспечения.

Ручное тестирование - функциональное тестирование, проверка совместимости приложений с различными типами и версиями браузеров, тестирование документации, тестирование инсталяции, нагрузочное тестирование и т.д. Регистрация багов в программах сопровождающих проект.

Автоматизированное тестирование - написание скриптов для функционального, нагрузочного тестирование.

Тестирование GUI.

Опыт работ:

09.2008 - …

Company “Epam” - software testing engineer.

Carried out duties:

• testing the software of devices;

• writing bug about the found defects in the software;

• writing Test Cases, Check lists, test plan.

• regressive testing

• interface testing

• DB testing

• Writing auto-test

01.2008 – 09.2008

Company “Softline” software testing engineer.

Carried out duties:

• testing the software of devices;

• writing bug about the found defects in the software;

• Writing Test Cases, Check lists.

• Regressive testing

• Interface testing

02.2007 – 12.2007

Company “CPS” Test engineer.

Carried out duties:

• testing the software of devices;

• writing bug about the found defects in the software;

• Writing Test Cases, Check lists.

• Regressive testing

• Interface testing

• programming of devices;

• a writing of the technical literature;

• repair of malfunctions;

• consultation of experts;

• consultation of clients;

• realization of improvements of projects.

07.2006 -10.2006

Open Company "RCS" the manager of the project of telemetry.

Carried out duties:

• planning of the working day;

• documentation conducting;

• that support of clients;

• the organization of exhibitions;

• the advertising organization;