ghostman941

Android Developer
Programming languages:
- Java SE, Android – the main goal of my interests and skills
- CMS (WordPress)
- Web(HTML,CSS)
- SQL(MySQL,SQLite)
Experience with HTTP, UDP, REST, Sockets and web-services like XML,JSON, In-App Billing System, AdMob etc.
Experience with sourcecode management system, like Git, and Agile software development principles.
Experience with use other third-part libraries(Retrofit, GSON,EventBus, Otto, Firebase API, Google API, Google Support Libraries, Picasso,
etc.).
Experiencein using material design.
PC Skills:
Experience with computers atthe level of system engineer.
Experience in building computer networks of any topologyand complexity.
Experience in backup anddata recovery.
Knowledgeof OS Windows/Linux/Unix at the level of professional user.