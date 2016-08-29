ghostman941

Android Developer

Programming languages:

Java SE, Android – the main goal of my interests and skills

CMS (WordPress)

Web(HTML,CSS)

SQL(MySQL,SQLite)

Strong knowledge of Android platform (SDK) andrecent trends and ability to write clean well-architected code.

Experience with HTTP, UDP, REST, Sockets and web-services like XML,JSON, In-App Billing System, AdMob etc.

Experience with sourcecode management system, like Git, and Agile software development principles.

Experience with use other third-part libraries(Retrofit, GSON,EventBus, Otto, Firebase API, Google API, Google Support Libraries, Picasso,

etc.).

Experiencein using material design.

PC Skills:

Experience with computers atthe level of system engineer.

Experience in building computer networks of any topologyand complexity.

Experience in backup anddata recovery.

Knowledgeof OS Windows/Linux/Unix at the level of professional user.