Веб/системный/МК программист, администратор, специалист по Linux-решениям

Разработка: C/C++, Python, PHP, JavaScript, HTML, XML, CSS, WEB 2.0, AJAX, AVR ASM, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, Django, *sh, awk, sed, scilab, gcc+gdb/make/gmake/automake, rpm, linux- и posix-специфичное ПО.

Разврачивание систем, аудит безопасности, системное интегрирование, администрирование серверов: linux, BSD, LAMP (PHP/Perl/Python), LAPR (Postgres+Ruby), apache 1.x and 2.x, Mysql, PostgreSQL, SQLite, *DNS (named/bind, pdns/powerdns), OpenLDAP and LDAP-based solutions, LDAP+Kerberos AD-like domains, samba, WinNT4 domain controllers, openSSL3, интеграция c Active Directory, Xorg, *sh, ssh, OpenVZ/Virtuozzo, vzdump, xdelta, awk, sed, sendmail, postfix, squid proxy/cache, PHP, Perl, Ruby, Python, rpm (сборка, модификация, сопровождение), trac, redmine, subversion, doxygen, git, metasploit, johnTheRipper, nmap, aircrack, tcpdump, kismet and other security tools, all networking, LAN, Wi-fi, ethernet, dsl, TCP/IP, smb, jabberd, ejabberd, linux workstations and linux-domains, thin-clients, pptp, openvpn, hight availability (HA) clusters, heartbeat, asterisk, а так же мн. и мн. др.