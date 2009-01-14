Developer of the software company 2 years
Professional skills:
• Subjects: software development
• Programming Languages and Environments:
Environments of designing: MatLab, MathCad, Enterprise Architect.
Languages: C++, C#.
ASP.Net 2.0, javascript, AJAX
.Net versions: 1.1, 2.0, 3.5(WPF, WCF, LINQ)
• Markup languages: HTML, XML.
• Networking: TCP/IP
• Databases management and connectivity: MySQL, SQL Mobile Edition 2005, SQL Server 2000.
• Operation systems: Windows Mobile 5.0, Windows XP Professional, Windows Server 2003
Портфолио
- Autoxloo318 просмотров