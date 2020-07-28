Переводчик НЕМЕЦКИЙ РУССКИЙ-АНГЛИЙСКИЙ АНГЛИЙСКИЙ-РУССКИЙ

I'm glad to see in my profile. My name is Yana. I'm 20. I'm student of Volga Orthodox

Institute (Speciality: Intercultural philology). I learn English more than 10

years and adore this deal. I have active student life, namely, possibility of

participating in academic conferences, student exchanges, linguistic club and

other events, which is needful for improving level. My goal is

self-development. Freelance, therefore, is good way for getting new experience.