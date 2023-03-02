3D Environment artist

I studied at the course "3D Environment Artist" in 2022 at Fungi Studio. I can assure you with confidence that I did a lot of work every day, studying and studying 3D modeling, texturing, rendering and much more. He also perfectly mastered the direction of modeling 3D assets, texturing, working with lighting and rendering with stylization and realism. I have completed a course of intensive work with 3D environments and have

excellent knowledge with a creative and technical bias in the field of UV Baking, Zbrush Sculpt, Maya modeling, texturing in Substance Painter and rendering in Marmoset Toolbag. He is able to clearly perform tasks related to complex technical tasks, not only in familiar directions, but also in new ones for himself. I strongly recommend myself for any position related to the field of game development, as a 3D environment artist!

See my portfolio - https://www.artstation.com/gramadovan