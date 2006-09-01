My name is Maria Kordyukova and i'm designer

My name is Maria Kordyukova and i love design.

I'm not just a computer operator with an exellent knowlege of some useful programs, it's really important to me to feel the process of brining design to life.

Education: 01/09/2006-01/07/2011- Ural State Forestry University

Faculty of socio-cultural service and tourism, fourth course

Graduated Art school and courses of graphic design

Experience:june 2010 - july 2010 - work in hotel «W», administrator, Los-Angeles, USA

august 2010 - september 2010 -work in discovery channel, videoperator, Los-Angeles, USA

march 2011 - work in hotel «Ramada», administrator, Ekaterinburg, Russia

january 2012 - january 2013 - work in magazine "Wedding", journalist, Ekaterinburg, Russia

Languages: Russian (native), advanced English, French (primary)

Computer skills: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Programms: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Indesign, AfterEffects, Corel Draw

If you have intresting and hard-to-do projects — you are welcome, let's make it together!