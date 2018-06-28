Набираю тексты, Делаю логотипы

2012-2013(june-september) -Manager of internet club Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan “City Net” internet club

2014(june-september) -Internship at the faculty of Science “University of Sakarya in Turkey”

2015(july-september) -Kochkor,Kyrgyzstan Secretary at the company “Kyrgyzstan”

2017(january-june) -Turkey,Sakarya Web developer, translator - company “Aynokom”

2017(july- november) WFL Publisher Ltd. Finland, Helsinki (internship- web designer, content fuller web developer)

2015-2018 -Master degree Sakarya University , Sakarya, Turkey Computer and Information Engineering ,Institute of Science and Technology

2010-2015 -Bachelor degree Kyrgyz Turkish Manas University, Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan Applied Mathematics and Informatics, Faculty of Science

Languages:

Mother tongue(s) Kyrgyz

Russian

Turkish

English

Communication skills Highlighting teamwork and problem solving. Able to communicate effectively with a wide range of people, by showing interest and carefully listening to their needs. Strong presentation and demonstrating skills; Confident, articulate and professional speaking abilities. Combine patience, determination, and persistence to troubleshoot client issues Dynamic, results-oriented problem solver Easily understand and solve technical problems Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Organisational / managerial skills

Leadership,

Making schedules,

Coordinating events,

Problem solving

Digital competence SELF-ASSESSMENT Informatio n processing Communi cation Content creation

Safety

Problem solving

Independent Independent Independent Independent Proficient Levels: Basic user - Independent user - Proficient user Digital competences - Self-assessment grid

Computer skills

Programs and programming languages Levels(1-10)

WINDOWS 95, 98, 2000, XP, 7,8.1,10, 10

MICROSOFT OFFICE (WORD, EXCEL,POWERPONT,PUBLISHER) -10

COREL DRAW -10

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP- 10

ADOBE AFTER EFFECTS -7

MACROMEDIA FLASH -5

HTML5 -9

CSS- 9

JAVASCRIPT -7

JAVA -5

PHP -7

C++ -6

C# -7

NET BEANS -8

ECLIPSE- 7

MATLAB -7

MAPPLE- 7

PTV VISSUM -5

MS VISUAL STUDIO- 6

DREAMWEAVER -7

WORDPRESS -8