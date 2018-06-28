IT and Development Web Development
2012-2013(june-september) -Manager of internet club Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan “City Net” internet club
2014(june-september) -Internship at the faculty of Science “University of Sakarya in Turkey”
2015(july-september) -Kochkor,Kyrgyzstan Secretary at the company “Kyrgyzstan”
2017(january-june) -Turkey,Sakarya Web developer, translator - company “Aynokom”
2017(july- november) WFL Publisher Ltd. Finland, Helsinki (internship- web designer, content fuller web developer)
2015-2018 -Master degree Sakarya University , Sakarya, Turkey Computer and Information Engineering ,Institute of Science and Technology
2010-2015 -Bachelor degree Kyrgyz Turkish Manas University, Bishkek,Kyrgyzstan Applied Mathematics and Informatics, Faculty of Science
2015-2017 -MS Sakarya University, Computer and IT Engineering
Languages:
Mother tongue(s) Kyrgyz
Russian
Turkish
English
Communication skills Highlighting teamwork and problem solving. Able to communicate effectively with a wide range of people, by showing interest and carefully listening to their needs. Strong presentation and demonstrating skills; Confident, articulate and professional speaking abilities. Combine patience, determination, and persistence to troubleshoot client issues Dynamic, results-oriented problem solver Easily understand and solve technical problems Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Organisational / managerial skills
Leadership,
Making schedules,
Coordinating events,
Problem solving
Digital competence SELF-ASSESSMENT Informatio n processing Communi cation Content creation
Safety
Problem solving
Independent Independent Independent Independent Proficient Levels: Basic user - Independent user - Proficient user Digital competences - Self-assessment grid
Computer skills
Programs and programming languages Levels(1-10)
WINDOWS 95, 98, 2000, XP, 7,8.1,10, 10
MICROSOFT OFFICE (WORD, EXCEL,POWERPONT,PUBLISHER) -10
COREL DRAW -10
ADOBE PHOTOSHOP- 10
ADOBE AFTER EFFECTS -7
MACROMEDIA FLASH -5
HTML5 -9
CSS- 9
JAVASCRIPT -7
JAVA -5
PHP -7
C++ -6
C# -7
NET BEANS -8
ECLIPSE- 7
MATLAB -7
MAPPLE- 7
PTV VISSUM -5
MS VISUAL STUDIO- 6
DREAMWEAVER -7
WORDPRESS -8