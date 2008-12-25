harve_s_ter

-2+ years of working experience in software develop

-1+ years of working experience in Java develop

-Strong understanding of OOP/OOD

-User Interface design/development experience

-RIA development

-Experience using automated unit testing technologies (JUnit)

-Experience using code repositories and defect tracking tools (svn, JIRA, Mantis)

-Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

-Ability to work on multiple projects and be flexible/adaptable

-Strong background in theoretical mathematics, especially Computer Science

-Responsible, diligent, self-motivated, a good team player and fast learner

TECHNOLOGIES

Technology

Hardware IBM PC compatibles

OS Windows Workstation (95/98/NT/2000/XP), Windows Server (NT/2000/2003), DOS, RHEL 4.0, SuseEnterpriseDesctop10.0

Languages J2SE, J2EE (Servlets), WebServices (JAX-WS,JAX-RPC), ActionScript 3.0, Flex 2.0 , Xml

Databases MySQL, MS SQL Server

Tools Eclipse, NetBeans, Sun Java Studio Creator, Apache HTTP server, Tomcat, Weblogic

TestingTools JUnit

Documentation JavaDoc, Uml

SubVersion system SVN

Bug Tracking systems JIRA, Mantis