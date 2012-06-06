Good knowlage php VB and java

Knowledge base

PHP 5.0, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax; MS SQL Server 7/2000 and MySQL 5.0 (with TSQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures), MS Access),.

Java; Struts 1, JSP/Servlet, Java Server Faces, Richfaces, Trinidat, JUnit, Xdoclet, Tomahawk, Myfaces, OJB, IBATIS, Hibernate; Spring Framework; Velocity, Jasper Reports; Ant, Maven, Tomcat 5+;

VB, Visual C++, VB.NET, ASP.NET

OS: Linux Ubuntu;

OS: Windows

Employment History

since 2008 Create following projects using PHP 5.0 (with the class ) MySql 5.0 (Stored Procedures, View, Triggers) and Apache server .

1. “Auto Shop” for intranet.

2. “Payment System” for intranet

Oct. 2006 – Feb 2009 Virtual-Solution (www.virtual-solution.de)

Position: Software Developer

 Worked on the development of the following projects:

“TaskManager” , “PartniorFound”

Were used following technologies, database and frameworks:

HTML, JSF 1.2, RichFaces (3.1.), Trinidat

Java (1.5) , JUnit (4.1) , spring framework 2.0. , acegi-security 1.0.

Hibernate 3.3.(HSQL) , MySql 5.0 , LDAP

For mail template used Velocity,

Build with the maven 2.0 version. Tomcat 6.0

“Aloha”, “DHL-ECT” ,

Were used following technologies, database and frameworks:

HTML, JSF 1.2, JSTL, Trinidat, Xdoclet, Tomahawk

Java (1.4) , JUnit (4.1) , Spring Framework 2.0. , Struts,

For projects login use acegi-security 1.0.

For reports use Jasper Reports 1.0

OJB, IBATIS, LDAP, MySql 4.0 and Oracle 9.0

Build with the maven 1.0 and Ant . Tomcat 5.0

since Oct. 2007 SYUAF Training center teach (http://suaf.am/)

• Visual Basic 6.0 with Ms SQL Server 2000

• Java(J2EE)

• HTML, Java Script, CSS

• PHP 5.0, MySql 5.0,

• DataBase Development (Ms SQL 2000)

March 2004 - Oct. 2006 NETMEN ltd. (www.netmen.am)

Position: Software Developer

 Database systems conception and development

 Application development with several programming languages:

Visual Basic, C++, ASP, HTML, JavaScript, CSS

 Developing web interfaces (XML,XSL,HTML, JavaScript ,ASP, Visual Basic) for databases (MySql, MS SQL2000, MS Access)

 Customer support and product presentation

 Worked on the development of the following projects:

1. For Gconnect company - the following tools were used: XML, XSL, HTML, JavaScript , ASP, Visual Basic with databases MySql, MS SQL2000(with TSQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures

2. For CPDigital company - the following tools were used: HTML, JavaScript ,ASP with database MS SQL2000(with TSQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures ), MS Access

3. For Netco company – Java, JSP, HTML, JavaScript, CSS.

4. Web Sites Development - the following tools were used: PHP 4.0, ASP, MySql, HTML, JavaScript, CSS