Front-end разработчик

Well-motivated developer with 1 years of practice in web development (HTML/CSS/JS stack). Well familiar with popular dev tools and frameworks. Have good analytical skills. Easy to learn and easy to communicate with. Can work in any team environment or single project.HTML5/CSS3, flex-box, Grid, SASS/SCSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, React, Node.js, BEM, GIT, Adobe Photoshop, ES6, OOPNow I`m looking for a new opportunity and challenge.