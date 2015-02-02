EDUCATION:Kyiv Institute for translators and interpreters (Master’s Degree in Philology, translator)
EXPERIENCE:
April 2012 - present -working as Program Coordinator /translator in a company that helps to organize and coordinate health programs in Ukraine.
-managing client relationships
-deliver positive customer service experience-manage and solve conflicts with clients
-ensure that all the processes and procedures are completed, quality standards are met.-business correspondence, phone calls, meetings with English speaking clients -providing all the necessary support to clients with arranging visas and accomodation.
- weekly reports on performance
June 2011- February 2012 - International Flower Delivery Client Manager (UFL.UA)
Key responsibilities:
- assisting English speaking clients ( via phone, live chat), accepting orders, arranging delivery worldwide;
- creating and mantaining client relationships ;
- taking care of all the refunds and delays etc
October 2009 – March 2011 Customer Care Representative at Yellow Media Group (be-yellow.com) Supporting Applications for Mac based computers Main responsibilities:
- helping English speaking customers to resolve their queries ( via incoming, outgoing calls, email support);
August 2007- July 2008 Globe Bookstore Kyiv (English Literature) Shop-assistant
Main Responsibilities:
-Be attentive to customers’ needs;
-Give information about the features, quality and availability of different products;
- Help customers find products they are looking for in the shop;
-When necessary, be able to give in-depth advice about products;
-Make customers aware of any special offers;-Make sure that all stock is on display;
- Be aware of what all the customers in the shop are doing, to guard against shoplifting
-daily reports on sales .
2006-2009 Freelance Translator (translating different legal documents, movies, etc )
2006-2009 Private English teaching ( business English)
Additional info:• English (Fluent) + Spanish (intermediate). Russian, Ukrainian (native). French, Italian, German (Elementry)
- Computer literate (Windows OS, Mac OS , CRM)
- Hobbies: postcrossing, travelling, crafting, psychology, reading
- Vegetarian