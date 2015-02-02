EDUCATION:Kyiv Institute for translators and interpreters (Master’s Degree in Philology, translator)

EXPERIENCE:

April 2012 - present -working as Program Coordinator /translator in a company that helps to organize and coordinate health programs in Ukraine.

-managing client relationships

-deliver positive customer service experience-manage and solve conflicts with clients

-ensure that all the processes and procedures are completed, quality standards are met.-business correspondence, phone calls, meetings with English speaking clients -providing all the necessary support to clients with arranging visas and accomodation.

- weekly reports on performance

June 2011- February 2012 - International Flower Delivery Client Manager (UFL.UA)

Key responsibilities:

- assisting English speaking clients ( via phone, live chat), accepting orders, arranging delivery worldwide;

- creating and mantaining client relationships ;

- taking care of all the refunds and delays etc

October 2009 – March 2011 Customer Care Representative at Yellow Media Group (be-yellow.com) Supporting Applications for Mac based computers Main responsibilities:

helping English speaking customers to resolve their queries ( via incoming, outgoing calls, email support);

- Use an effective approach to handle special telephone tasks like call transfers, taking messages, call backs ;- Understand the impact of attitude in handling calls professionally ;- Effectively deal with job stress, angry callers, and upset customers ;- Use the most appropriate way to communicate with different behavior types on the telephone; -Apply the proper telephone etiquette to satisfy various customer situations.- Daily calls reports;- Daily quality reports;- training new agents;

August 2007- July 2008 Globe Bookstore Kyiv (English Literature) Shop-assistant

Main Responsibilities:

-Be attentive to customers’ needs;

-Give information about the features, quality and availability of different products;

- Help customers find products they are looking for in the shop;

-When necessary, be able to give in-depth advice about products;

-Make customers aware of any special offers;-Make sure that all stock is on display;

- Be aware of what all the customers in the shop are doing, to guard against shoplifting

-daily reports on sales .

2006-2009 Freelance Translator (translating different legal documents, movies, etc )

2006-2009 Private English teaching ( business English)

Additional info:• English (Fluent) + Spanish (intermediate). Russian, Ukrainian (native). French, Italian, German (Elementry)

Computer literate (Windows OS, Mac OS , CRM)