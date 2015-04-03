EDUCATION:
2011 «Russian StateUniversity of Trade and Economics» Mastersin Economics, specialization «Credit and Finances»2001 «Professional Technical College № 7» GraduatedSumma Cum Laude with a secretarial certificate
EXPERIENCE:
06.2013 – 11.2014/ «Berezka» Russian restaurant / Thailand, Koh Chang Island
General Managerof a chain of restaurants
- Taking responsibility for the business performance of the 3 restaurants
- Analyzing and planning restaurant sales levels and profitability
- Organizing marketing activities, such as promotional events and discount schemes
- Preparing reports at the end of the shift/week, including staff control, food control and sales
- Setting budgets and agreeing them with senior management
- Planning and coordinating menus
- Coordinating the entire operation of the restaurant during scheduled shifts
- Managing staff and providing them with feedback
- Responding to customer complaints
- Meeting and greeting customers
- Advising customers on menu and choice of dishes and beverages
- Recruiting, training and motivating staff (including cooks)
- Maintaining high standards of quality control, hygiene, and health and safety
- Checking stock levels and ordering supplies
- Preparing cash drawers and providing petty cash as required
- Re-branding and decoration of the restaurants
- Creating new menus (implementing new dishes, design of printed menus)
editor, copywriter, designer, manager of the team. Preparing layouts, selling
advertising, promotion of the magazine).
2. Creating andmanaging website about Koh Chang Island and groups in social networks.
3. Founded a Mapof Koh Chang in Russian Language (making design, organizing printing,
distribution and promotion, selling advertising).
12.2011 – 05.2013/ «Brave Lion» sports bar, restaurant and hotel / Thailand, Pattaya
(Part-time andfull-time job during this period, depending on high and low tourist season)
Administratorof the sports bar and hotel
- Working with customers (complaints, advise on orders, etc)
- Helping Russian customers to communicate with staff in English
- Working with hotel booking systems
- Administrating group in social networks
- Advertising and promotion in Internet
- Design of brochures, advertising materials, menu, business cards
- Creating new bar menu
- Working as a barman, educating staff in the bar
- Supervising work of the staff
- Organizing point of sales of excursions, making sales
- Concluding agreements with tour agencies
- Coordinating of the restaurant operation
- Meeting and advising guests
- Control of staff work
- Control of quality of the dishes
- Primary accounting
- Buying supplies for the restaurant
- Calculating of salary of the staff
- Organizing events, parties
- Contacting musicians, Dj's, MC's
- Greeting customers
- Advising customers on products
- Providing the best customer service possible
- Handling claims, processing returns and exchanges
- Preparing merchandise for sale
- Updating sales logs
- Receive payments
- Fulfilling primary accounting
- Providing assistance, information and cultural, historical and contemporary heritage interpretation to individual clients Guide memorable walking tours for individuals and small groups
- Provide a positive visit experience to all guests
- Providing general and specific advice about different travel destinations
- Drawing up complicated travel itineraries and ensuring that all the needs of the customers are met
- Making arrangements for transport, accommodation and activities
- Advising the customer about travel issues including required documentation and financial matter
- Providing visa support to the customers
08.2011 –11.2011 / «Credit Bank of Moscow» / Russia, MoscowExecutiveSecretary
- Maintaining and organizing corporate financial reports
- Managing various logistical issues pertaining to meeting schedules of the company president
- Providing professional access and schedule control to the company President in order to maximize time and efficiency
- Organizing and scheduling President's business as well as personal trips within Russia and abroad
- Transcribing and keeping minutes of various meetings and ensuring its acceptance by all parties involved
- Maintaining a detailed contact database
- Providing receptionist services
- Scheduling and booking of conference facilities
- Supporting office operations environment and providing administrative services
12.2010 - 08.2011/ «DSMU Gazstroy» LLC / Russia, MoscowExecutiveSecretary
- Creating of the detailed business calendar in order to provide the most time efficient scheduling for the Operations manager
- Organizing and maintaining of the contact database to ensure relevancy and synchronicity of contact lists
- Providing transcription, reception and scheduling services
- Managing logistical issues with regard to trip and conference scheduling
- Providing necessary support to ensure proper operation of the office environment
10.2008 – 12.2010/ «STROYGAZMONTAZH» LLC / Russia, MoscowPersonalSecretary of the General Manager
- Organizing various functions in order to facilitate meetings among the senior management teams and other VIPs including heads of major corporations and government officials.
- Assisting in transferring to an affiliated holding company Gas Complete Service, creating and introducing a formal scheduling system
- Devising and implementing onboarding processes and procedures
- Organizing the complete workplace environment including selecting and purchasing furniture, office equipment, preparing relevant documentation for the General Manager and his senior staff
- Secretarial staff training and support
- Providing relevant contact lists
- Secretarial and reception services
09.2004 – 10.2008/ «Prominvestbank» JSCB / Russia, MoscowExecutiveSecretary
- Maintenance of the contact database
- Reception services
- Provided conference scheduling and logistical support
- General office maintenance
05.2003 – 09.2004/ «Etalonbank» JSCB / Russia, MoscowBranch OfficeAdministrator
- General office management
- Arranged document control and registration procedures
- Coordinated with other bank branches to ensure data and process synchronicity
- Provided reception and scheduling services
08.2001 – 01.2003/ «Firm «Transgarant» LLC / Russia, MoscowSecretary
- Reception services
05.2001 –08.2001 / ОJSC «GUTA-BANK» / Russia, MoscowReceptionistto the Senior VP
- Reception services
Портфолио
- Оформление группы в ВКонтакте для фотографа627 просмотров
- Логотип для кафе "Пельменная"418 просмотров
- Логотип для клуба Garage (Таиланд)311 просмотров
- Фирменный стиль кафе "ПЕЛЬМЕННАЯ"752 просмотра
- Фирменный стиль ресторана "БЕРЁЗКА"305 просмотров