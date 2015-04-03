Полиграфический дизайн, фирменный стиль, верстка, управление, ресторанный бизнес, туризм

EDUCATION:

2011 «Russian StateUniversity of Trade and Economics» Mastersin Economics, specialization «Credit and Finances»2001 «Professional Technical College № 7» GraduatedSumma Cum Laude with a secretarial certificate

EXPERIENCE:

06.2013 – 11.2014/ «Berezka» Russian restaurant / Thailand, Koh Chang Island

General Managerof a chain of restaurants

Taking responsibility for the business performance of the 3 restaurants

Analyzing and planning restaurant sales levels and profitability

Organizing marketing activities, such as promotional events and discount schemes

Preparing reports at the end of the shift/week, including staff control, food control and sales

Setting budgets and agreeing them with senior management

Planning and coordinating menus

Coordinating the entire operation of the restaurant during scheduled shifts

Managing staff and providing them with feedback

Responding to customer complaints

Meeting and greeting customers

Advising customers on menu and choice of dishes and beverages

Recruiting, training and motivating staff (including cooks)

Maintaining high standards of quality control, hygiene, and health and safety

Checking stock levels and ordering supplies

Preparing cash drawers and providing petty cash as required

Re-branding and decoration of the restaurants

Creating new menus (implementing new dishes, design of printed menus)

1. Founded amagazine about Koh Chang (printed edition). Executing duties as a chief editor,

editor, copywriter, designer, manager of the team. Preparing layouts, selling

advertising, promotion of the magazine).

2. Creating andmanaging website about Koh Chang Island and groups in social networks.

3. Founded a Mapof Koh Chang in Russian Language (making design, organizing printing,

distribution and promotion, selling advertising).

12.2011 – 05.2013/ «Brave Lion» sports bar, restaurant and hotel / Thailand, Pattaya

(Part-time andfull-time job during this period, depending on high and low tourist season)

Administratorof the sports bar and hotel

Working with customers (complaints, advise on orders, etc)

Helping Russian customers to communicate with staff in English

Working with hotel booking systems

Administrating group in social networks

Advertising and promotion in Internet

Design of brochures, advertising materials, menu, business cards

Creating new bar menu

Working as a barman, educating staff in the bar

Supervising work of the staff

Organizing point of sales of excursions, making sales

Concluding agreements with tour agencies

Coordinating of the restaurant operation

Meeting and advising guests

Control of staff work

Control of quality of the dishes

Primary accounting

Buying supplies for the restaurant

Calculating of salary of the staff

Organizing events, parties

Contacting musicians, Dj's, MC's

Greeting customers

Advising customers on products

Providing the best customer service possible

Handling claims, processing returns and exchanges

Preparing merchandise for sale

Updating sales logs

Receive payments

Fulfilling primary accounting

Providing assistance, information and cultural, historical and contemporary heritage interpretation to individual clients Guide memorable walking tours for individuals and small groups

Provide a positive visit experience to all guests

Providing general and specific advice about different travel destinations

Drawing up complicated travel itineraries and ensuring that all the needs of the customers are met

Making arrangements for transport, accommodation and activities

Advising the customer about travel issues including required documentation and financial matter

Providing visa support to the customers

08.2011 –11.2011 / «Credit Bank of Moscow» / Russia, Moscow

Maintaining and organizing corporate financial reports

Managing various logistical issues pertaining to meeting schedules of the company president

Providing professional access and schedule control to the company President in order to maximize time and efficiency

Organizing and scheduling President's business as well as personal trips within Russia and abroad

Transcribing and keeping minutes of various meetings and ensuring its acceptance by all parties involved

Maintaining a detailed contact database

Providing receptionist services

Scheduling and booking of conference facilities

Supporting office operations environment and providing administrative services

12.2010 - 08.2011/ «DSMU Gazstroy» LLC / Russia, Moscow

Creating of the detailed business calendar in order to provide the most time efficient scheduling for the Operations manager

Organizing and maintaining of the contact database to ensure relevancy and synchronicity of contact lists

Providing transcription, reception and scheduling services

Managing logistical issues with regard to trip and conference scheduling

Providing necessary support to ensure proper operation of the office environment

10.2008 – 12.2010/ «STROYGAZMONTAZH» LLC / Russia, Moscow

Organizing various functions in order to facilitate meetings among the senior management teams and other VIPs including heads of major corporations and government officials.

Assisting in transferring to an affiliated holding company Gas Complete Service, creating and introducing a formal scheduling system

Devising and implementing onboarding processes and procedures

Organizing the complete workplace environment including selecting and purchasing furniture, office equipment, preparing relevant documentation for the General Manager and his senior staff

Secretarial staff training and support

Providing relevant contact lists

Secretarial and reception services

09.2004 – 10.2008/ «Prominvestbank» JSCB / Russia, Moscow

Maintenance of the contact database

Reception services

Provided conference scheduling and logistical support

General office maintenance

05.2003 – 09.2004/ «Etalonbank» JSCB / Russia, Moscow

General office management

Arranged document control and registration procedures

Coordinated with other bank branches to ensure data and process synchronicity

Provided reception and scheduling services

08.2001 – 01.2003/ «Firm «Transgarant» LLC / Russia, Moscow

Reception services

05.2001 –08.2001 / ОJSC «GUTA-BANK» / Russia, Moscow