Тестировщик ПО

About me:

• Professional knowledge of PC (PC / laptops, peripherals, software, Internet connection)

• Administration sites on CMS Joomla, 1C-Bitrix.

• Training office staff to work with office and accounting programs. Help in finding information.

• Possession of MS Office (Word, Excel, Access). Use mail client (Mozilla Thunderbird), browsers: Opera, Chrome, FF (developer), Safari, IE, Tor.

• Administering Windows (XP-10), Linux (Debian, Kali Linux - is acquainted)

• Understanding how the Internet works (IP, URL, HTTP, HTTPs, FTP, Ping, Cookie, DNS, DHCP, OSI, VPN, Proxy)

• HTML, CSS (no complex editing Web pages)

• SQL, T-SQL (basic knowledge DML, DDL, JOIN)

• Experience with programs: Vmware Workstation/VirtualBox, SVN, SnagIt, TestLink.