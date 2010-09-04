Developer

Anna Miroshnik

Objective Software Developer (Java)

Summary 7 years of experience in software development.

Professional experience

September 2007 till present – “Bridge Quest Inc” (www.bridge-quest.com)

Senior Developer – Team Lead

Development of GUI, command promt utilities, Installer, site development

 Description: Technology compresses existing large databases, usually held on a server based data warehouse or data mart, into a compact size so that it will fit on a laptop or desktop computer.

RDBMS with all aspects entering into this task - Query Optimizing, Storage System, Memory Management, Network Infrastructure.

 Role: I developed and supported some parts for this system: GUI, command promt utilities (for auto testing), Installer (partly), part of site (‘30-day trial’ http://qdtechnology.com/productDownloadMain.aspx)

 Team: 31 developers, 3 analysts, 15 testers, 1 PM

 Technologies: Java (including GUI), eclipse, SQL, ODBC, XML, XML-RPC, JNI, ant, Install Anywhere, JUnit, SVN, ASP, ASP.NET, Java Script

Aplril 2007 – September 2007 – “Digital Design” (www.digdes.com)

Software Developer

IT- Portal for RZHD (J2EE)

 Description: development of IT- Portal for RZHD based on IBM products. Portal was counted on 200.000 users (rzhd-workers),

 Team: 3 developers, 1 testers, 3 analysts, 1 PM

 Role:

1) installation, portal server setting-up, Lotus products integration.

2) portlets development for IT- Portal for RZHD (import of news from rss-chanels to wcm by parsing www-pages, its representation, forum for discussion of news)

 Technologies: Rational Application Developer(RAD), WebSphere Portlal, WebSphere Application Server, servlets, jsp, ejb, Spring/AOP, portlets, RSS, XML, DB2, LDAP (Active Directory, IBM Tivoly directory server), Web Content Management (WCM), JUnit, CVS, Rome (for RSS), Tivoli Directory Server (LDAP), Lotus Sametime, Lotus Quicker, JavaScript, html

September 2002 – April 2007 – “NPP ’SYSTEMA’” (www.system-spb.com)

Software Developer

Development of training apparatus and expert systems for navy of Russia.

1) war simulation system

 Team: 20 developers, 5 testers, 2 PM

 Role:

1) Electronic map components (database working out – self created software)

2) Real-time electronic map development, optimization of large volumes of data handling, of graphics speed, spatial data search, geometrical algorithms

3) Converting data from Esri shape, sxf, s-57 to inner format of our electronic maps.

 Technologies: Delphi7, GDI, Win Api, DLL, XML, map formats (s57, esri shape, sxf), MATLAB, Maple

2) expert system for artillery

 Team: 10 developers, 2 testers, 1 PM

 Role:

1) creating of universal GUI for artillery tasks

2) working with OpenMap, JBoss

3) artillery tasks solution

4) reports

 Technologies: eclipse, java, SWING, OpenMap, Esri shape, XML, MySQL, JFreeReport, ErWin, JUnit

Education 2005 – current StPetersburg State University - postgraduate PhD course - department of applied mathematics and IT

working toward my dissertation - handling and keeping of large volumes of geographical data

2000-2005 StPetersburg State University - Faculry of Applied Mathematics and control processes

1997-2000 StPetersburg State University - commercial institute of economics – management department

Degrees,

Certificates & Diplomas SUN 310-065 Sun Certified Programmer for the Java Platform, Standart Edition 6

Computer skills

Programming languages and IDE:

 Java – 5 (4 years)

 E2EE (servlets, jsp) – 4 (2 years)

 E2EE (Spring/AOP) – 3 (1 years)

 Eclipse (RAD) – 5 (3 years)

 JavaScript – 3 (1years)

 ASP, ASP.Net – 4 (1 year)

 HTML – 3 (1years)

 Delphi – 5 (4 year)

 C++ – 1 (1 years)

 MATLAB – 2 (1 years)

 Maple – 3 (1 years)

Tools:

 CVS – 4 (1 years)

 SVN – 4 (2 years)

 Ant – 2 (1 year)

 Bugzilla – 4 (2 years)

 ErWin – 3 (1 years)



Operating systems:

 Windows (WIN32/WIN64) – 5 (5 years)

Software Technologies:

 OOP – 5 (5 years)

 UML – 1 (1 years)

 WinAPI – 4 (2 years)

 XML– 4 (5 years)

 TCP/IP (FTP, POP3, SMTP) – 2 (1 years)

DBMS:

 Microsoft SQL Server – 2 (1 years)

 MySQL – 3 (2 years)

 PostgreSQL – 3 (2 yeas)

Languages English – reading, writing and speaking (intermediate)

Hobbies Sport, reading