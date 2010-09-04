Anna Miroshnik
Objective Software Developer (Java)
Summary 7 years of experience in software development.
Professional experience
September 2007 till present – “Bridge Quest Inc” (www.bridge-quest.com)
Senior Developer – Team Lead
Development of GUI, command promt utilities, Installer, site development
Description: Technology compresses existing large databases, usually held on a server based data warehouse or data mart, into a compact size so that it will fit on a laptop or desktop computer.
RDBMS with all aspects entering into this task - Query Optimizing, Storage System, Memory Management, Network Infrastructure.
Role: I developed and supported some parts for this system: GUI, command promt utilities (for auto testing), Installer (partly), part of site (‘30-day trial’ http://qdtechnology.com/productDownloadMain.aspx)
Team: 31 developers, 3 analysts, 15 testers, 1 PM
Technologies: Java (including GUI), eclipse, SQL, ODBC, XML, XML-RPC, JNI, ant, Install Anywhere, JUnit, SVN, ASP, ASP.NET, Java Script
Aplril 2007 – September 2007 – “Digital Design” (www.digdes.com)
Software Developer
IT- Portal for RZHD (J2EE)
Description: development of IT- Portal for RZHD based on IBM products. Portal was counted on 200.000 users (rzhd-workers),
Team: 3 developers, 1 testers, 3 analysts, 1 PM
Role:
1) installation, portal server setting-up, Lotus products integration.
2) portlets development for IT- Portal for RZHD (import of news from rss-chanels to wcm by parsing www-pages, its representation, forum for discussion of news)
Technologies: Rational Application Developer(RAD), WebSphere Portlal, WebSphere Application Server, servlets, jsp, ejb, Spring/AOP, portlets, RSS, XML, DB2, LDAP (Active Directory, IBM Tivoly directory server), Web Content Management (WCM), JUnit, CVS, Rome (for RSS), Tivoli Directory Server (LDAP), Lotus Sametime, Lotus Quicker, JavaScript, html
September 2002 – April 2007 – “NPP ’SYSTEMA’” (www.system-spb.com)
Software Developer
Development of training apparatus and expert systems for navy of Russia.
1) war simulation system
Team: 20 developers, 5 testers, 2 PM
Role:
1) Electronic map components (database working out – self created software)
2) Real-time electronic map development, optimization of large volumes of data handling, of graphics speed, spatial data search, geometrical algorithms
3) Converting data from Esri shape, sxf, s-57 to inner format of our electronic maps.
Technologies: Delphi7, GDI, Win Api, DLL, XML, map formats (s57, esri shape, sxf), MATLAB, Maple
2) expert system for artillery
Team: 10 developers, 2 testers, 1 PM
Role:
1) creating of universal GUI for artillery tasks
2) working with OpenMap, JBoss
3) artillery tasks solution
4) reports
Technologies: eclipse, java, SWING, OpenMap, Esri shape, XML, MySQL, JFreeReport, ErWin, JUnit
Education 2005 – current StPetersburg State University - postgraduate PhD course - department of applied mathematics and IT
working toward my dissertation - handling and keeping of large volumes of geographical data
2000-2005 StPetersburg State University - Faculry of Applied Mathematics and control processes
1997-2000 StPetersburg State University - commercial institute of economics – management department
Degrees,
Certificates & Diplomas SUN 310-065 Sun Certified Programmer for the Java Platform, Standart Edition 6
Computer skills
Programming languages and IDE:
Java – 5 (4 years)
E2EE (servlets, jsp) – 4 (2 years)
E2EE (Spring/AOP) – 3 (1 years)
Eclipse (RAD) – 5 (3 years)
JavaScript – 3 (1years)
ASP, ASP.Net – 4 (1 year)
HTML – 3 (1years)
Delphi – 5 (4 year)
C++ – 1 (1 years)
MATLAB – 2 (1 years)
Maple – 3 (1 years)
Tools:
CVS – 4 (1 years)
SVN – 4 (2 years)
Ant – 2 (1 year)
Bugzilla – 4 (2 years)
ErWin – 3 (1 years)
Operating systems:
Windows (WIN32/WIN64) – 5 (5 years)
Software Technologies:
OOP – 5 (5 years)
UML – 1 (1 years)
WinAPI – 4 (2 years)
XML– 4 (5 years)
TCP/IP (FTP, POP3, SMTP) – 2 (1 years)
DBMS:
Microsoft SQL Server – 2 (1 years)
MySQL – 3 (2 years)
PostgreSQL – 3 (2 yeas)
Languages English – reading, writing and speaking (intermediate)
Hobbies Sport, reading