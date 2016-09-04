Професиональный веб-верстальшик

I am an experienced software engineer with 1+ years in Web development, working as Wordpress Developer. I have a degree in History of art from UNESCO Yerevan part and I am also a Certified as a Business enterpreneur.

My main skills are: development of productivity-driven scripts/utilities; optimisation/automation of processes and operations; software architecture; digital assets management and end-to-end (from delivery to ingest) workflow design. My applications are typically single-window utilities, built with a single purpose in mind. I do take care to ensure the UI in my utilities behave properly.

I'm responsible and always punctual to deadlines. My goal is to make every client satisfied. Thank you!"