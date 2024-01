hugh_bliss

C# and JavaScript developer.

Hi. I'm a programmer from Kaliningrad. My key skills are:

C++ (preferable language) - strong knowledge.

ASP.NET Core - strong knowledge.

Python - good knowledge: The language and standard library, Math libraries.

HTML5/CSS3 - good knowledge: Bootstrap.

Machine learning (regression, clustering, neural networks, fuzzy logic etc) - basic knowledge.

Algorithms and data structures, complexity theory - good knowledge.

JavaScript - good knowledge: The language, Node.js and NPM, Nuxt.js and Vue.js.

I also have good math skills and analytical thinking. Feel free to contact me, if you're interesting in mutual work.