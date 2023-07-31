Specialize in:
🔸 Angular 2+
💡 Fastify
⚙️ Webpack
Frontend:
- HTML/HTML5,
- EJS
- CSS/CSS3 (preprocessors (SASS/SCSS), maintainable in large projects,
- cross-browser coding
JavaScript: Language conventions (ES5 through ES8), Frameworks (Angular 15), Libraries (ag-grid, @ngrx/component-store, Charts.js, ngx-translate, ngx-permissions and other small utility libs). API development.
Angular:
- versions 2-15.
- universal(SSR).
- UI: Ng-Zorro, Clarity Design System, Angular Material, PrimeNg
- testing: Carma, Jasmine.
Libraries: bootstrap 4-5
NPM: working with dependencies.
Version control: GIT, Bitbacket
Dev Tools: webpack, gulp.
SEO: schema, open graph
RESTful API.
I have experience of designing and developing single-page applications, which required integration of third-party APIs and re-implementing of other developers’ code.
Refactoring and optimization of existing code is a part of my development life-cycle.
Tend to write small tools/modules to improve my overall efficiency.
Additional information:
Project web developer: https://proxy.market