Frontend Developer (Angular)

Specialize in:

🔸 Angular 2+

💡 Fastify

⚙️ Webpack

Frontend:

- HTML/HTML5,

- EJS

- CSS/CSS3 (preprocessors (SASS/SCSS), maintainable in large projects,

- cross-browser coding

JavaScript: Language conventions (ES5 through ES8), Frameworks (Angular 15), Libraries (ag-grid, @ngrx/component-store, Charts.js, ngx-translate, ngx-permissions and other small utility libs). API development.

Angular:

- versions 2-15.

- universal(SSR).

- UI: Ng-Zorro, Clarity Design System, Angular Material, PrimeNg

- testing: Carma, Jasmine.

Libraries: bootstrap 4-5

NPM: working with dependencies.

Version control: GIT, Bitbacket

Dev Tools: webpack, gulp.

SEO: schema, open graph

RESTful API.

I have experience of designing and developing single-page applications, which required integration of third-party APIs and re-implementing of other developers’ code.

Refactoring and optimization of existing code is a part of my development life-cycle.

Tend to write small tools/modules to improve my overall efficiency.

Additional information:

Project web developer: https://proxy.market