SERGEY LAVRUKHIN
E-Mail: [email protected]
EDUCATION:
Tula Polytechnic State University, Russia
Bachelor in Graphical Designer
Minor in Computer Science
Anticipated Graduation May 2009
V. D. Polenova Children Art School, Russia
Additional education in Illustrator (1999-2003)
GPA: 3.6
WORK EXPERIENCE:
Kaartenhuis, Multimedia Illustrator, Netherlands, November 2005 – Present
• Creates and executes creative concepts for animated E-Cards.
• Draw art illustration, elements, and figures from scratch.
• Follow through with the entire production process, from the beginning information architecture design to coordinating how the end product will be replicated.
• Ensuring quality control of assigned projects.
KIC, Arts Illustrator, USA, April 2005 – November 2005
• Layout design and art illustration for book covers.
• Design/create new product layouts/illustrations according to specifications outlined by the creative director.
• Presenting creative ideas and techniques.
• Reviewing pre-press files for accuracy before production.
Gamma Studio, Website Designer, USA, January 2005 – April 2005
• Web site design creation with good understanding of color, composition, hierarchy, effects, image manipulation and how these elements work together.
• Consistently high level of attention to details
• Understanding of user-centered design and navigation structures
• Understanding of brand and the importance of on-brand design.
• Selects and purchases images from photo libraries if necessary
DVK Company, Field Sales Representative, Russia, August 2004 – January 2005
• Computers sales provide customers with the best possibility for needs.
• Work independently toward stated goals.
• Support the introduction of new products to the sales organization, current and prospective customers.
• Manage time efficiently, Set up and complete daily routes.
• Ensures accurate completion of required paperwork
PROFESSIONAL SOFTWARE SKILLS:
• Maya, 3D Studio, Photoshop, Corel, Illustrator, Macromedia Flash, Dynamic HTML.
ADDITIONAL PREFESSIONAL EDUCATION:
• Atlant-Inform, Russia 2002 – Completion certificate of 136 hours of Internet Technologies courses.
• Pictography Design, Russia 2003 - Completion certificate of 120 hours of Art Illustration courses.
VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE:
• Event “American Nation Traditions through the Eyes of Russian Children”, 2002
• Event “AIDS by the Eyes of Children”, 2002
Event participation by presenting own created art illustrations
LANGUAGE SKILLS:
• Russian, German & English languages possession.
- Кнопка для мульт. портала205 просмотров
- Кнопка для мульт. портала221 просмотр
- 12 фирменных пиктограмм на тему "спорт"1060 просмотров
- Иллюстрация_7294 просмотра
- Иллюстрация_5243 просмотра
- Иллюстрация_5276 просмотров
- Иллюстрация_4253 просмотра
- Иллюстрация_3267 просмотров
- Иллюстрация_2297 просмотров
- Иллюстрация_1296 просмотров
- E-card animation (50th birthday)220 просмотров
- E-card animation (real estate)255 просмотров