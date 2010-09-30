SERGEY LAVRUKHIN

E-Mail: [email protected]

EDUCATION:

Tula Polytechnic State University, Russia

Bachelor in Graphical Designer

Minor in Computer Science

Anticipated Graduation May 2009

V. D. Polenova Children Art School, Russia

Additional education in Illustrator (1999-2003)

GPA: 3.6

WORK EXPERIENCE:

Kaartenhuis, Multimedia Illustrator, Netherlands, November 2005 – Present

• Creates and executes creative concepts for animated E-Cards.

• Draw art illustration, elements, and figures from scratch.

• Follow through with the entire production process, from the beginning information architecture design to coordinating how the end product will be replicated.

• Ensuring quality control of assigned projects.

KIC, Arts Illustrator, USA, April 2005 – November 2005

• Layout design and art illustration for book covers.

• Design/create new product layouts/illustrations according to specifications outlined by the creative director.

• Presenting creative ideas and techniques.

• Reviewing pre-press files for accuracy before production.

Gamma Studio, Website Designer, USA, January 2005 – April 2005

• Web site design creation with good understanding of color, composition, hierarchy, effects, image manipulation and how these elements work together.

• Consistently high level of attention to details

• Understanding of user-centered design and navigation structures

• Understanding of brand and the importance of on-brand design.

• Selects and purchases images from photo libraries if necessary

DVK Company, Field Sales Representative, Russia, August 2004 – January 2005

• Computers sales provide customers with the best possibility for needs.

• Work independently toward stated goals.

• Support the introduction of new products to the sales organization, current and prospective customers.

• Manage time efficiently, Set up and complete daily routes.

• Ensures accurate completion of required paperwork

PROFESSIONAL SOFTWARE SKILLS:

• Maya, 3D Studio, Photoshop, Corel, Illustrator, Macromedia Flash, Dynamic HTML.

ADDITIONAL PREFESSIONAL EDUCATION:

• Atlant-Inform, Russia 2002 – Completion certificate of 136 hours of Internet Technologies courses.

• Pictography Design, Russia 2003 - Completion certificate of 120 hours of Art Illustration courses.

VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE:

• Event “American Nation Traditions through the Eyes of Russian Children”, 2002

• Event “AIDS by the Eyes of Children”, 2002

Event participation by presenting own created art illustrations

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

• Russian, German & English languages possession.