ids_outsourcing

разработка мобильных приложений под iOS/ Android/WP 8

Our outsourcing experience, our tallented and skilled programmers, superior collaborative tools help to provide exellent services.Therefore our motto is "On-time delivery, correctly implemented functionality and usability ".

We will help you in the following areas:

- mobile development (Social, Business, Audio, VOIP, Travel, Security, Entertaiment applications)

* Android development (Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, Barnse and Noble App Store)

* iOS development (Apple Play Store)

- web 2.0 development (PHP + Yii + MongoDB/MySQL + Clouds)

- design (Mobile for iOS and Android, Web)

- testing (dedicated teams for testing mobile applications

- startups consulting (business model generation, customers development, customer validation)

- outstaff (using Agile and Scrum metodologies)

- mobile marketing - building marketing companies for mobile startups (Android and iOS platforms)

-orginizing mobile payments and gateways (PayPal, Google Checkout, Visa..), systems for selling online things and exchange markets for things - money.

-building mobile Marketplaces (mobile excursions, trips, tickets etc)