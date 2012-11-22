Main jobs: Desktop Applications, Game Development, Application Interface Design, Web Programming
Employment History
Company: «Lab13.ru» LLC
Location: Berdsk, Russia
Title: C++ Developer
Role: Individual Contributor
Period: March 2011 - June 2011
Project: Desktop manager for DVR
Tools: C++/Qt, Google Maps API, GPS, G-Sensor
Description: I developed all project
Company: «AISoftPro» LLC
Location: Novosibirsk, Russia
Title: C++ Developer
Role: Individual Contributor
Period: July 2011 - June 2012
Project: CCTV with kinects and visualization
Tools: C++/Qt, OpenNI, OpenCV, OpenGL
Description: I developed visualization by OpenGL and GUI
Project: Web Service for registration X-Ray systems «xScan»
Tools: PHP, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3
Description: I developed prototype of the project
Freelance
Location: Novosibirsk, Russia
Title: HTML5/JS Developer
Role: Individual Contributor
Period: October 2012 - April 2013
GameDevelopment
Portfolio: http://lackhite.com/portfolio (russian language)
Company: Institute of Automation and Electrometry, Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Science, Laboratory of digital methods of computer vision
Location: Novosibirsk, Russia
Title: C++ Developer
Role: Intern
Period: August 2013 - January 2014
Project: Framework of ethology
Tools: C++/Qt, OpenNI, OpenCV, OpenGL
Description: I developed algorithms by OpenCV
Company: «AISoftPro» LLC
Location: Novosibirsk, Russia
Title: C++ Developer
Role: Intern
Period: February 2014 - May 2014
Project: Prototype of automatic turret
Tools: Back-end: C++/Qt, OpenCV; Front-end: C++/Arduino
Description: I developed all project.
Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTQwjzeVNNI
Git: https://github.com/igreench/turret.git
Company: Institute of Automation and Electrometry, Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Science, Laboratory of digital methods of computer vision
Location: Novosibirsk, Russia
Title: C++ Developer
Role: Intern
Period: October 2014 – June 2015
Project: Automatic tracking the movement of a group of laboratory fish
Tools: C++/Qt, OpenCV, OpenGL
Description: I developed all project
Portfolio
C++ projects
Name: Prototype of automatic turret
Category: Software Development
Completion date: Apr 27, 2014
Used Skills: opencv, arduino, qt, c++
Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTQwjzeVNNI
Git: https://github.com/igreench/turret.git
Name: Сompiler of C-based programming language
Category: Software Development
Completion date: Apr 21, 2014
Used Skills: qt, c++
Description: Translator C-based programming language to Java bytecode, translator Java bytecode to ASM
Git: https://github.com/igreench/univer-compiler.git
Name: Cloud shell
Category: Web Development
Completion date: Jun 24, 2013
Used Skills: unix-shell, unix-system-administration, qt, c++, c
Description: It's my cloud command-line interpreter
Git: https://github.com/igreench/cloud-shell.git
Name: Automatic tracking the movement of a group of laboratory fish
Category: Software Development
Completion date: May 25, 2015
Used Skills: qt, c++, opencv, opengl
Git: https://github.com/igreench/fish-tracker
JavaScript projects
Name: kaspers
Category: Web Development
Completion date: Nov 22, 2012
Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design
Description: Web application of time management for corporate of bank «Sberbank» PTC
Link: http://lackhite.com/work/kasper/
Name: csHunter
Category: Web Development
Completion date: Jan 21, 2013
Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design
Description: Web application of simple shooter
Link: http://lackhite.com/work/cshunter/
Name: Jalousie
Category: Web Development
Completion date: Mar 13, 2013
Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design
Description: Web application of game for discount for company of sale venetian blinds
Link: http://lackhite.com/work/jaluzi/ (prototype)
Name: gameEng
Category: Web Development
Completion date: Mar 21, 2013
Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design
Description: Prototype of web application of studying English irregular verbs
Link: http://lackhite.com/work/game_eng/ (prototype)
Name: House texturing
Category: Web Development
Completion date: Jan 16, 2015
Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design
Description: Web application of interactive generation and setting textures to the different areas of houses for company of manufacture and sale of finishing materials for facades, decorative elements and related products
Link: http://lackhite.com/work/house/prototype7/ (prototype)