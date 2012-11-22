Программист

Main jobs: Desktop Applications, Game Development, Application Interface Design, Web Programming

Employment History

Company: «Lab13.ru» LLC

Location: Berdsk, Russia

Title: C++ Developer

Role: Individual Contributor

Period: March 2011 - June 2011

Project: Desktop manager for DVR

Tools: C++/Qt, Google Maps API, GPS, G-Sensor

Description: I developed all project

Company: «AISoftPro» LLC

Location: Novosibirsk, Russia

Title: C++ Developer

Role: Individual Contributor

Period: July 2011 - June 2012

Project: CCTV with kinects and visualization

Tools: C++/Qt, OpenNI, OpenCV, OpenGL

Description: I developed visualization by OpenGL and GUI

Project: Web Service for registration X-Ray systems «xScan»

Tools: PHP, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3

Description: I developed prototype of the project

Freelance

Location: Novosibirsk, Russia

Title: HTML5/JS Developer

Role: Individual Contributor

Period: October 2012 - April 2013

GameDevelopment

Portfolio: http://lackhite.com/portfolio (russian language)

Company: Institute of Automation and Electrometry, Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Science, Laboratory of digital methods of computer vision

Location: Novosibirsk, Russia

Title: C++ Developer

Role: Intern

Period: August 2013 - January 2014

Project: Framework of ethology

Tools: C++/Qt, OpenNI, OpenCV, OpenGL

Description: I developed algorithms by OpenCV

Company: «AISoftPro» LLC

Location: Novosibirsk, Russia

Title: C++ Developer

Role: Intern

Period: February 2014 - May 2014

Project: Prototype of automatic turret

Tools: Back-end: C++/Qt, OpenCV; Front-end: C++/Arduino

Description: I developed all project.

Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTQwjzeVNNI

Git: https://github.com/igreench/turret.git

Company: Institute of Automation and Electrometry, Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Science, Laboratory of digital methods of computer vision

Location: Novosibirsk, Russia

Title: C++ Developer

Role: Intern

Period: October 2014 – June 2015

Project: Automatic tracking the movement of a group of laboratory fish

Tools: C++/Qt, OpenCV, OpenGL

Description: I developed all project

Portfolio

C++ projects

Name: Prototype of automatic turret

Category: Software Development

Completion date: Apr 27, 2014

Used Skills: opencv, arduino, qt, c++

Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTQwjzeVNNI

Git: https://github.com/igreench/turret.git

Name: Сompiler of C-based programming language

Category: Software Development

Completion date: Apr 21, 2014

Used Skills: qt, c++

Description: Translator C-based programming language to Java bytecode, translator Java bytecode to ASM

Git: https://github.com/igreench/univer-compiler.git

Name: Cloud shell

Category: Web Development

Completion date: Jun 24, 2013

Used Skills: unix-shell, unix-system-administration, qt, c++, c

Description: It's my cloud command-line interpreter

Git: https://github.com/igreench/cloud-shell.git

Name: Automatic tracking the movement of a group of laboratory fish

Category: Software Development

Completion date: May 25, 2015

Used Skills: qt, c++, opencv, opengl

Git: https://github.com/igreench/fish-tracker

JavaScript projects

Name: kaspers

Category: Web Development

Completion date: Nov 22, 2012

Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design

Description: Web application of time management for corporate of bank «Sberbank» PTC

Link: http://lackhite.com/work/kasper/

Name: csHunter

Category: Web Development

Completion date: Jan 21, 2013

Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design

Description: Web application of simple shooter

Link: http://lackhite.com/work/cshunter/

Name: Jalousie

Category: Web Development

Completion date: Mar 13, 2013

Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design

Description: Web application of game for discount for company of sale venetian blinds

Link: http://lackhite.com/work/jaluzi/ (prototype)

Name: gameEng

Category: Web Development

Completion date: Mar 21, 2013

Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design

Description: Prototype of web application of studying English irregular verbs

Link: http://lackhite.com/work/game_eng/ (prototype)

Name: House texturing

Category: Web Development

Completion date: Jan 16, 2015

Used Skills: html5, canvas, javascript, jquery, web-design

Description: Web application of interactive generation and setting textures to the different areas of houses for company of manufacture and sale of finishing materials for facades, decorative elements and related products

Link: http://lackhite.com/work/house/prototype7/ (prototype)