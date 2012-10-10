CONTACTS

Name: Olga S. Churilova

Address: Obolonsky ave. 31, Kyiv, Ukraine

Mobile Phone: 095 909 111 3

E-mail: [email protected]

PERSONAL INFORMATION

Born: 15 March 1987

Marital Status: single

Degree: master’s

Ready for business trip

Hobbies: sport, books, travelling.

PROFESSIONAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

-Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Flash, Adobe Illustrator;

-HTML, CSS;

-Web site owning, optimization and administering: http://passexam.cc.ua/;

-CMS: Joomla!, Wordpress;

-Copywrite (selling articles on textsale.ru http://www.textsale.ru/u148731.html);

-basic knowledge on SEO;

-Google tools for webmasters: Google Adwords, Adsense, Analytics;

-Yandex Webmaster;

-Windows, MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Access), Internet browsers, advanced user;

-basic knowledge of micro- and macroeconomics;

LANGUAGES

-English: proficiency level;

-German: upper intermediate;

-French: elementary;

-Russian, Ukrainian: native.

Areas of oral and written translation skills: economics, finance, IT, law, etc.

EDUCATION (2004 –2009)

Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University (Volodymyrska str., 56, Kyiv,)

Faculty: Institute of Philology

Department: translation – English, German

Degree: master

Ukrainian Institute of Linguistics and Management

Faculty: Applied Linguistics

Department: Translation – English, Manager

Degree: Bachelor

EMPLOYMENT

Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University

Position: assistant lecturer (a teacher of English and German at the faculties of Geology and Economics).

Period: September 2009 – June 2012

-Teaching English and German to the groups of students

-Keeping all the necessary records

-Doing research in Linguistics

-Writing academic articles and being published

A private teacher of English

Period: September 2008 – till now

The Career Center Kiev

Position: Head of Language Department

Period: January 2010 – May 2010

-Organization of educational process;

-Keeping all the necessary records

-HR;

-Creating educational methods and teaching programs;

-Regulation of the current issues and problems.

Digital Ventures, LLC

Position: translator (free-lance)

Period: February 2009 – June 2009

-Translation of documents, contracts and agreements from Ukrainian into English and vice versa;

“First National Information Network”

Position: Telephone Service Representative

Period: March 2008-September 2008

-Making calls to the USA;

-Communicating with American partners over the telephone on investments;

-Encouraging partners to invest, cooperate and exchange experience with the organization.

ACADEMIC ARTICLES

-Peculiarities of Antonymic Transformations while Translating Economics Texts. Foreign Languages at Non-Linguistic Faculties. Academic Digest #4, Kyiv 2010

-CLT while Teaching Foreign Language Students on the Elementary Level. Foreign Languages at Non-Linguistic Faculties. Academic Digest #5, Kyiv 2011

REFERENCES

Nikolay Vasilievich Petrovsky

0679628970

[email protected]

Head of Foreign Language Department at Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University

Richard J. Carroll

[email protected]

Recommendation Letter http://passexam.cc.ua/recommendation-letter/

Executive Vice-President Human Resources: FNIN, Kyiv, Ukraine.