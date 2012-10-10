CONTACTS
Name: Olga S. Churilova
Address: Obolonsky ave. 31, Kyiv, Ukraine
Mobile Phone: 095 909 111 3
E-mail: [email protected]
PERSONAL INFORMATION
Born: 15 March 1987
Marital Status: single
Degree: master’s
Ready for business trip
Hobbies: sport, books, travelling.
PROFESSIONAL KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
-Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Flash, Adobe Illustrator;
-HTML, CSS;
-Web site owning, optimization and administering: http://passexam.cc.ua/;
-CMS: Joomla!, Wordpress;
-Copywrite (selling articles on textsale.ru http://www.textsale.ru/u148731.html);
-basic knowledge on SEO;
-Google tools for webmasters: Google Adwords, Adsense, Analytics;
-Yandex Webmaster;
-Windows, MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Access), Internet browsers, advanced user;
-basic knowledge of micro- and macroeconomics;
LANGUAGES
-English: proficiency level;
-German: upper intermediate;
-French: elementary;
-Russian, Ukrainian: native.
Areas of oral and written translation skills: economics, finance, IT, law, etc.
EDUCATION (2004 –2009)
Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University (Volodymyrska str., 56, Kyiv,)
Faculty: Institute of Philology
Department: translation – English, German
Degree: master
Ukrainian Institute of Linguistics and Management
Faculty: Applied Linguistics
Department: Translation – English, Manager
Degree: Bachelor
EMPLOYMENT
Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University
Position: assistant lecturer (a teacher of English and German at the faculties of Geology and Economics).
Period: September 2009 – June 2012
-Teaching English and German to the groups of students
-Keeping all the necessary records
-Doing research in Linguistics
-Writing academic articles and being published
A private teacher of English
Period: September 2008 – till now
The Career Center Kiev
Position: Head of Language Department
Period: January 2010 – May 2010
-Organization of educational process;
-Keeping all the necessary records
-HR;
-Creating educational methods and teaching programs;
-Regulation of the current issues and problems.
Digital Ventures, LLC
Position: translator (free-lance)
Period: February 2009 – June 2009
-Translation of documents, contracts and agreements from Ukrainian into English and vice versa;
“First National Information Network”
Position: Telephone Service Representative
Period: March 2008-September 2008
-Making calls to the USA;
-Communicating with American partners over the telephone on investments;
-Encouraging partners to invest, cooperate and exchange experience with the organization.
ACADEMIC ARTICLES
-Peculiarities of Antonymic Transformations while Translating Economics Texts. Foreign Languages at Non-Linguistic Faculties. Academic Digest #4, Kyiv 2010
-CLT while Teaching Foreign Language Students on the Elementary Level. Foreign Languages at Non-Linguistic Faculties. Academic Digest #5, Kyiv 2011
REFERENCES
Nikolay Vasilievich Petrovsky
0679628970
Head of Foreign Language Department at Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University
Richard J. Carroll
Recommendation Letter http://passexam.cc.ua/recommendation-letter/
Executive Vice-President Human Resources: FNIN, Kyiv, Ukraine.