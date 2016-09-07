Technical and computer skills
Theoretical and practical knowledge in software testing;
Experience in Functional, Usability, Smoke, Regression, Sanity, Acceptance, Installation testing;
Experience in Test Case creation and execution;
Experience in writing SQL commands (EMS SQL Manager, pgAdmin, Navicat);
Experience with Bug Tracking System (JIRA);
Experience with VMware environment;
Experience with Developer Tools, Firebug;
Experience in writing basic UNIX Commands (PuTTY);
Knowledge of software development life cycle (Scrum/Agile, Waterfall);
Knowledge of using Test Management System (TestRail);
Basic skills: HTML, CSS;
Basic skills in Test Automation Tools (Selenium Webdriver);
Basic understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP/HTTPS, XML/JSON;
Operating Systems: Windows, Unix, Android, IOS;
Other applications: Confluence, Jenkins, Total Commander, Adobe Photoshop CS, Sony Vegas