insaneltd

Юрий Артеменко insaneltd

 
38 лет
9 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
9 лет назад

Technical and computer skills

 Theoretical and practical knowledge in software testing;

 Experience in Functional, Usability, Smoke, Regression, Sanity, Acceptance, Installation testing;

 Experience in Test Case creation and execution;

 Experience in writing SQL commands (EMS SQL Manager, pgAdmin, Navicat);

 Experience with Bug Tracking System (JIRA);

 Experience with VMware environment;

 Experience with Developer Tools, Firebug;

 Experience in writing basic UNIX Commands (PuTTY);

 Knowledge of software development life cycle (Scrum/Agile, Waterfall);

 Knowledge of using Test Management System (TestRail);

 Basic skills: HTML, CSS;

 Basic skills in Test Automation Tools (Selenium Webdriver);

 Basic understanding of TCP/IP, HTTP/HTTPS, XML/JSON;

 Operating Systems: Windows, Unix, Android, IOS;

 Other applications: Confluence, Jenkins, Total Commander, Adobe Photoshop CS, Sony Vegas