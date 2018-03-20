PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
✓ Understanding of software development life cycle
✓ Understanding of development
methodologies (Agile: SCRUM / Kanban)
✓ Decision making
✓ Project scheduling
✓ Project budgeting
✓ Strong analytical skills
✓ Working successfully under pressure
✓ Problem-solving and critical-
thinking skills
✓ Experience of creating technical documentation and requirements
✓ Task Management skills
✓ Team management (4-6 persons)
✓ Confluence, Jenkins, Slack, MS
Project, Google Doc’s, Asana, Trello
✓ Bug trackers: Jira, Redmine
✓ Web: PHP, HTML, CSS
✓ Databases: MySQL
WORK EXPERIENCE
Technomatix LLC | february 2017 – november 2017
IT Project manager/Business Analyst
✓ Communication with internal clients at all project stages
✓ Preparation of documentation for project implementation
✓ Analysis and solving client needs and requirements by automation of processes in software
✓ Managing projects to ensure full stack of processes
✓ Customer team learning (groups from 3 up to 5 persons)
✓ Customer maintenance to ensure continuous support (5 projects)
✓ Setting up SCRUM development in 6 projects
✓ Managing of two different teams (developer, QA, designer)
✓ New team members interview, adaptation 3 employee (QA)
✓ Resolved problems via general retrospective meetings