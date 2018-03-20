PROFESSIONAL SKILLS

✓ Understanding of software development life cycle

✓ Understanding of development

methodologies (Agile: SCRUM / Kanban)

✓ Decision making

✓ Project scheduling

✓ Project budgeting

✓ Strong analytical skills

✓ Working successfully under pressure

✓ Problem-solving and critical-

thinking skills

✓ Experience of creating technical documentation and requirements

✓ Task Management skills

✓ Team management (4-6 persons)

✓ Confluence, Jenkins, Slack, MS

Project, Google Doc’s, Asana, Trello

✓ Bug trackers: Jira, Redmine

✓ Web: PHP, HTML, CSS

✓ Databases: MySQL

WORK EXPERIENCE

Technomatix LLC | february 2017 – november 2017

IT Project manager/Business Analyst

✓ Communication with internal clients at all project stages

✓ Preparation of documentation for project implementation

✓ Analysis and solving client needs and requirements by automation of processes in software

✓ Managing projects to ensure full stack of processes

✓ Customer team learning (groups from 3 up to 5 persons)

✓ Customer maintenance to ensure continuous support (5 projects)

✓ Setting up SCRUM development in 6 projects

✓ Managing of two different teams (developer, QA, designer)

✓ New team members interview, adaptation 3 employee (QA)

✓ Resolved problems via general retrospective meetings