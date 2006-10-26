DATE OF BIRTH: 25.JUNE.1982
CURRENT POSITION
Web Master
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
IOstudio - Web master 2003-2005
Prepress
Development of logotypes and brand style
Design of printing products
Design of labels
Processing of graphic presentations
Websites design
Portals design
EDUCATION
1998-1999 Art School, Chisinau, Moldova.
1999-2000 Moldova State University. Speciality: informational technology.
1999-2003 Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs . Speciality: lawyer.
2003-2006 Moldova State University. Speciality: informational technology.
COMPUTER SKILLS:
Windows, Mac OS, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Image Ready, Corel Draw, Corel Trace, Macromedia Dreamweaver, Macromedia Flash, Macromedia Fireworks, Macromedia Freehand, Corel Xara, 3ds Max, Video programms, html, dhtml, javascript,PHP,MySQL ...
LANGUAGES:
Russian, Bulgarian, English, Ukrainian, Spanish.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Tel.: +373 79180302
E-mail: [email protected]
potfolio: http://www.iostudio.info/
resume: http://www.iostudio.info/about/