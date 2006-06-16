CURRICULUM VITAE

Iryna Mazuryk

Personal data

Date of birth: 18.03.1978

Place of birth: Vinnitsa, Ukraine

Marital status: Married

Address: Rua Luis Barroso, Edf. Sagres, BL.1, 4ºC

4760-153, Vila Nova de Famalicão

cell phone: 917 153 213

e-mail: [email protected]

Education

1985-1994: Vinnitsa Comprehensive school #10, Vinnitsa, Ukraine

1994-1998: Teachers’ Training College, Vinnitsa

Primary school teaching and English Faculty

Special courses:

- Ukrainian and Methodology of teaching Ukrainian

- Russian and Methodology of teaching Russian

- Ukrainian Literature

- Russian Literature

- English and methodology of teaching English

1998-2000: Pedagogical University, Vinnitsa

Primary school teaching Faculty

Special courses:

- Ukrainian and Methodology of teaching Ukrainian

- Business Ukrainian

- Russian and Methodology of teaching Russian

- Business Russian

- Phonetics

- Pre-Slavic language

- Ukrainian Literature

- Ukrainian Culture

- Russian Literature

- Russian Culture

2004-2005: In-Service Teachers’ Institute, Vinnitsa

English Faculty

Special courses:

- Phonetics

- Linguistics

- History of language

- Latin

- Interpreting \ Translating

- English Literature

- Business English

- Methodology

Experience

1998-2005: Vinnitsa Comprehensive school #16

English teacher (primary and secondary school)

1998-2005: Private English teaching

2002, May: Special course for in-service teachers (English teaching and

Methodology)

school year

2002-2003: A co-author of the booklet “The new system of evaluating pupils’

knowledge and skills”

school year

2003-2004: A co-author of the booklet “English tests for the 3rd grade”

A co-author of the booklet “English tests for the 4th grade”

school year

2004-2005: ran a course for the primary school pupils “City competition in

English”

(a pupil from our group took the 2nd place in the competition)

2001-2005: wrote several articles for the teachers’ journal “Read and Speak”:

“Games at the English lesson”

“New system of evaluating pupils’ knowledge”

“English tests for primary school pupils”

“Tests and conversational topics for the competition”.

Languages

English – fluent

Ukrainian – native

Russian – native

Latin – knowledge of grammar and quotes

Portuguese - fluent