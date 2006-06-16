CURRICULUM VITAE
Iryna Mazuryk
Personal data
Date of birth: 18.03.1978
Place of birth: Vinnitsa, Ukraine
Marital status: Married
Address: Rua Luis Barroso, Edf. Sagres, BL.1, 4ºC
4760-153, Vila Nova de Famalicão
cell phone: 917 153 213
e-mail: [email protected]
Education
1985-1994: Vinnitsa Comprehensive school #10, Vinnitsa, Ukraine
1994-1998: Teachers’ Training College, Vinnitsa
Primary school teaching and English Faculty
Special courses:
- Ukrainian and Methodology of teaching Ukrainian
- Russian and Methodology of teaching Russian
- Ukrainian Literature
- Russian Literature
- English and methodology of teaching English
1998-2000: Pedagogical University, Vinnitsa
Primary school teaching Faculty
Special courses:
- Ukrainian and Methodology of teaching Ukrainian
- Business Ukrainian
- Russian and Methodology of teaching Russian
- Business Russian
- Phonetics
- Pre-Slavic language
- Ukrainian Literature
- Ukrainian Culture
- Russian Literature
- Russian Culture
2004-2005: In-Service Teachers’ Institute, Vinnitsa
English Faculty
Special courses:
- Phonetics
- Linguistics
- History of language
- Latin
- Interpreting \ Translating
- English Literature
- Business English
- Methodology
Experience
1998-2005: Vinnitsa Comprehensive school #16
English teacher (primary and secondary school)
1998-2005: Private English teaching
2002, May: Special course for in-service teachers (English teaching and
Methodology)
school year
2002-2003: A co-author of the booklet “The new system of evaluating pupils’
knowledge and skills”
school year
2003-2004: A co-author of the booklet “English tests for the 3rd grade”
A co-author of the booklet “English tests for the 4th grade”
school year
2004-2005: ran a course for the primary school pupils “City competition in
English”
(a pupil from our group took the 2nd place in the competition)
2001-2005: wrote several articles for the teachers’ journal “Read and Speak”:
“Games at the English lesson”
“New system of evaluating pupils’ knowledge”
“English tests for primary school pupils”
“Tests and conversational topics for the competition”.
Languages
English – fluent
Ukrainian – native
Russian – native
Latin – knowledge of grammar and quotes
Portuguese - fluent