PHP Developer

Семесенко Антон

PHP Developer, от 18000 грн./мес., полная занятость, неполная занятость, удаленная работа

Дата рождения: 2 июня 1981 (31 год)

Город: Киев

Используемые языки, средства и технологии:

PHP 5 (OOP, OOD(design patterns), MVC) PEAR(PECL), phar, Pyrus + libraries (PHPExcel, Curl, xDebug, PDO, APC...), phpQuery(creat and output DOM objects on server, with jQuery-like interface).

PERL (about 6 month) with Template Toolkit.* //NOT INTERESTED

Frontend: HTML, HTML5, XHTML, CSS, CSS3(table and div design),

Javascript(jQuery + AJAX), Smarty 3, Twig.

Backend: MySQL 5 (transactions, triggers, stored procedures, views, опыт создания Nested Sets ), mongoDB, Sphinx, Unit testing, Test-driven development (TDD)

Regexp (PCRE), UML, code documentation.

Version control systems: GIT, SVN.

IDEs: Zend Studio, NuSphere PhpED, PhpStorm, Sublime Text 2, Eclipse.

*nix systems: Ubuntu/KUbuntu user.

Setting up the environment about Apache+PHP+MySQL+mongoDB...

Refactoring. Working with other people's code. Preparation of TOR and project docs.

Facebook (php | js)api, twitter api, live journal, Vk , Odnoklassniki. Google Analytics.

Framework kohana3(http://freedomfestival.kz/), CMS Vanilla(http://forum.freedomfestival.kz/)

SKILLS:

Ability to learn quickly, responsibility, punctuality, high performance, dedication, analytical mind, ability to handle large volumes of information, the ability to bring the follow through. Honesty, integrity, honesty, willingness to work and earn money!

Опыт работы

PHP developer

с 10.2011 по 05.2012 (7 месяцев)

depositphotos (photostock)

experience in projects of highly loaded

(obtaining and structuring statistics data by analizing

the large amounts of information, some time with generation to one ore more xls files/. upgrade to smarty 3,

transport templates in DB(use google translator) with implementation of multilingual structure,

and new functional(included interface for moderation them), worked with keywords, search, upload moderation, APC, memcache, use Smarty cacher...

reworked and finished the integration with facebook)

http://depositphotos.com/

PHP developer

с 03.2011 по 10.2011 (7 месяца)

journals.ua (IT)

http://journals.ua/(sorters, filters, alphabet navigator, categories tree, PDF invoice generation,

js-viewer(navigator)-cover on mouse click(hand made)... some management modules(stat: buy, tracks...) and as usual,

inappropriate, unnecessary buttons for managers:=))

http://eventbooking.com.ua/ (co-admin panel with artist.ua + full frontend)

http://artist.ua/, http://eventbooking.com.ua/ (search(sphinx), profiles pages, registrations,

admin interface for user management, site tracking, diff statistics,

send spam used MonkeyMailer API, double to YouTube if uploads... etc)

PERL Developer

с 08.2010 по 02.2011 (6 месяцев)

ITX Globmet.com (IT)

received a base of experience in web development

http://globmet.com/

http://www.businessukraine.net/

http://business-rating.net/

Образование

Неоконченное высшее

с 09.1998 по 05.2002

Kaluga State Pedagogical University. Tsiolkovsky., Engineering and the Faculty of Education, Kaluga, Russia.

с 09.1998 по 06.2001

Sosensky Radio Engineering College (SRTT) (Sosensky, Russia), economics, accounting and control in the industry, Sosensky, Russia.

2010 – Devclub (Ukraine)

Russian — эксперт

Ukraine — средний

English — начинающий