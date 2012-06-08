ivanovqa387

Дмитрий Иванов ivanovqa387

 
37 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
10 лет назад
QA Enginer

Education

·       2003-2006 Financial Banking College (Specialty: Finance and Insurance).

·       2006-2009 After that, I have graduated Slavonic University and obtainedthe education in the field of training (Specialty:  Finance and Banks).

·       8.06.2012-26.09.2012 QA MANUAL CLASES IN HILLEL IT SCHOOL

Work Experience

 4 year  QA manual

 

 

Additional Skills

           

Languages: English       - Upper intermediate Level;

              

                     Russian      - native language.

 

Computer skills: Jira, Bugzilla, Selenium, MicrosoftOffice (Word, Excel), PowerPoint, Internet (all popular browsers), skills of

handing multimedia files

 

Тестирование сайтов
нет отзывов
$5/час
от $10от 2 дней
#354