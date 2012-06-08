QA Enginer
Education
· 2003-2006 Financial Banking College (Specialty: Finance and Insurance).
· 2006-2009 After that, I have graduated Slavonic University and obtainedthe education in the field of training (Specialty: Finance and Banks).
· 8.06.2012-26.09.2012 QA MANUAL CLASES IN HILLEL IT SCHOOL
Work Experience
4 year QA manual
Additional Skills
Languages: English - Upper intermediate Level;
Russian - native language.
Computer skills: Jira, Bugzilla, Selenium, MicrosoftOffice (Word, Excel), PowerPoint, Internet (all popular browsers), skills of
handing multimedia files
Тестирование сайтов
