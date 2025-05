Full stack web developer

My name is Ivan. I am master of Computer science. Last 4 years I was worked in WEB development. I am full stack developer. I worked on big project on a big team and also I worked a small project for personal people. I did different types of tasks and have a good background in development. My stack: PHP, Python, Symphony, MySQL, Wordpress, Joomla, Laravel, JavaScript, HTML. With best wishes Ivan Tymkul.