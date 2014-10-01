Education

10/2014 - 07/2017 - University of Opole, Department of English Philology, English in Public Communication stationary

BA

02 - 06/2016 - Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Department of English Philology

09/2012 - 05/2014 - Donetsk Regional sanatorium boarding lyceum with specialized training and advanced scrutiny

of humanities, social, natural and mathematical sciences "Erudit",

Donetsk, Ukraine

09/2003 - 05/2012 - Secondary school, Avdeevka, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Experience

07 – 08/2016 - internship as a translator, Ukraine

09/2013 – ... - a tutor of English for 11 and 13-year-old-children (primary school); through Skype

Languageskills

English: C1 Ukrainian: C2 French: B1

Russian: C2 German: A1

Professional skills

Computer skills; knowledge of MS Office;high-energy, responsible and flexible, able to prioritize and delegate tasks

effectively to ensure timely project completion within a team environment, communication

skills.

Certifications

11/2014 : a participant in organizingUkrainian days in the University of Opole

2014 : a participant of the project “Barter polsko-ukraiński”, Opole, Poland

09/2015 : a volunteer on program “LanguageSummer School”, Opole, Poland

02 – 06/2016 : a participant in Erasmus + program, Thessaloniki,Greece

Interestsand hobby

Modern literature, music, sport, travelling.