Education
10/2014 - 07/2017 - University of Opole, Department of English Philology, English in Public Communication stationary
BA
02 - 06/2016 - Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Department of English Philology
09/2012 - 05/2014 - Donetsk Regional sanatorium boarding lyceum with specialized training and advanced scrutiny
of humanities, social, natural and mathematical sciences "Erudit",
Donetsk, Ukraine
09/2003 - 05/2012 - Secondary school, Avdeevka, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Experience
07 – 08/2016 - internship as a translator, Ukraine
09/2013 – ... - a tutor of English for 11 and 13-year-old-children (primary school); through Skype
Languageskills
English: C1 Ukrainian: C2 French: B1
Russian: C2 German: A1
Professional skills
Computer skills; knowledge of MS Office;high-energy, responsible and flexible, able to prioritize and delegate tasks
effectively to ensure timely project completion within a team environment, communication
skills.
Certifications
11/2014 : a participant in organizingUkrainian days in the University of Opole
2014 : a participant of the project “Barter polsko-ukraiński”, Opole, Poland
09/2015 : a volunteer on program “LanguageSummer School”, Opole, Poland
02 – 06/2016 : a participant in Erasmus + program, Thessaloniki,Greece
Interestsand hobby
Modern literature, music, sport, travelling.