Yuliya Sokolova
Senior Developer
Started my career as a probationer and grew up to a senior developer in one company, 7+ years, was granted as one of the best employees in 2012 year. During the whole time, worked in different areas: it was sustain and design teams where we improve and enhance the existing functionality of telecommunication system (PBX) and messaging system (voice mail), and also develop new features for these products. We follow the development process from conception to deployment, including initial specifications, development, quality assurance, revisions, and deployment.
Education:
Nizhny Novgorod State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (NNGASU)
Bachelor's Degree, Applied Information Technology
Skills:
Java EE
AJAX, JSP and Java Servlet technologies
Java Script, JQuery
XML & VXML
HTML & CSS
C/C++
PHP & Shell Scripting
SIP protocol
IP Telephony & Telecommunications
Source Control Tools:
Rational ClearCase
SVN
Test and code coverage tools:
Coverity
JUnit
Sonar
Operating systems:
Linux RH
Unix
VxWorks
English skills:
Upper-Intermediate – can read/write documentation and handle/attend to the meeting.
About me:
Responsible, determined and self-motivated. I am interested in growth my skills and knowledge, and fast adjust to work in new area.