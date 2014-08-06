Yuliya Sokolova

E-mail: [email protected]

Skype: j-on-y

Senior Developer

Started my career as a probationer and grew up to a senior developer in one company, 7+ years, was granted as one of the best employees in 2012 year. During the whole time, worked in different areas: it was sustain and design teams where we improve and enhance the existing functionality of telecommunication system (PBX) and messaging system (voice mail), and also develop new features for these products. We follow the development process from conception to deployment, including initial specifications, development, quality assurance, revisions, and deployment.

Education:

Nizhny Novgorod State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (NNGASU)

Bachelor's Degree, Applied Information Technology

Skills:

Java EE

AJAX, JSP and Java Servlet technologies

Java Script, JQuery

XML & VXML

HTML & CSS

C/C++

PHP & Shell Scripting

SIP protocol

IP Telephony & Telecommunications

Source Control Tools:

Rational ClearCase

SVN

Test and code coverage tools:

Coverity

JUnit

Sonar

Operating systems:

Linux RH

Unix

VxWorks

English skills:

Upper-Intermediate – can read/write documentation and handle/attend to the meeting.

About me:

Responsible, determined and self-motivated. I am interested in growth my skills and knowledge, and fast adjust to work in new area.